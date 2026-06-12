Virat Kohli's touching tribute to retiring Kane Williamson

'Wishing you nothing but the best always brother. You’ve done your bit, you deserve to enjoy all of it now and put your feet up...'

IMAGE: Former India captain Virat Kohli and former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson began their international careers at almost the same time but first competed at the Under-19 World Cup in 2008. Photograph: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Key Points Kane Williamson announced his retirement from international cricket on Friday.

Virat Kohli congratulated New Zealand batting icon Kane Williamson.

Kohli and Williamson are part of modern cricket's 'Fab Four' that includes Joe Root and Steve Smith.

New Zealand stalwart Kane Williamson quit international cricket on Friday, ending a stellar 16-year career marked by numerous accolades and by captaining his side to the title in the inaugural World Test Championship in 2021.

Williamson's departure also suggests the sun is finally setting for batting's modern "Fab Four" of India's Virat Kohli, England's Joe Root, Australia's Steve Smith and Williamson himself.

And Williamson's contemporary, Kohli celebrated the decorated Kiwi's career on social media.

'From an opponent to a friend over the years. It’s been a pleasure watching you bat and compete against you over so many years, but more than that I value our friendship and shared perspectives on the game and beyond. I continue to cherish every time we speak or meet. Wishing you nothing but the best always brother. You’ve done your bit, you deserve to enjoy all of it now and put your feet up. Well done mate, life’s only just begun. #KaneWilliamson,' Kohli tweeted with a heart emoji.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli congratulates retiring Kane Williamson on a successful career. Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/X

Williamson, who turns 36 in August, decided to step away in the middle of the series in England having scored zero and 18 in the opening test last week.

Williamson's announcement pulls the curtain down on a glorious career that has seen him play 378 games for his country, setting countless batting records and earning the respect and admiration of the cricketing world.

His decision follows an earlier call to step way from T20 Internationals in 2025.

The 35-year-old finishes as New Zealand's all-time leading international run-scorer across all formats with 19,346 runs, including over 9500 runs in Test cricket with 33 centuries and six double tons. Across formats, he slammed 48 centuries and six double-centuries.

Under his leadership, the Black caps made two ICC World Cup Finals, three semi-finals, and won the inaugural World Test Championship in 2021. His personal accolades include being named the ICC Cricketer of Year for 2015 and the Test player of the Year for 2019.