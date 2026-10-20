Virat Kohli's Sister Bhawna Dhingra Clarifies 'Accidental' Modi Criticism Post

Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, the elder sister of India cricket star Virat Kohli, has issued a clarification stating that a social media post critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was shared from her Instagram account by mistake and does not reflect her personal or political views.

IMAGE: Bhawna Kohli Dhingra's Instagram post that went viral. Photograph: Bhawna Kohli Dhingra/Instagram

Key Points Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, Virat Kohli's elder sister, stated that a social media post critical of PM Narendra Modi was reposted from her Instagram account by mistake.

She clarified that the accidental repost does not reflect her personal or political views, aiming to end speculation.

The original video, featuring commentary by Vijay Choudhary, criticised the prime minister and led to widespread online debate.

The incident highlights how quickly social media posts involving public figures' families can attract political interpretations and controversy.

Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, the elder sister of India cricket star Virat Kohli, has said a social media post critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was shared from her Instagram account by mistake, clarifying that it did not reflect her personal or political views. The clarification, posted on October 19, came after a reposted video triggered speculation about her political leanings, with screenshots of the post circulating widely on social media.

The Controversial Post

The video, reportedly titled around the theme of "Modi & Democracy" and featuring commentary by Vijay Choudhary, drew attention for its criticism of the prime minister. Some social media users interpreted the repost as a political statement, while others linked it to claims that Dhingra supported the Opposition and the Gen Z-led pressure group Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The incident prompted debate across social media, with users drawing conclusions about her political affiliations from the repost and other claims circulating online.

'It Was Unintentional'

Seeking to put the speculation to rest, Dhingra posted an Instagram story titled 'Small Clarification', explaining that the repost was accidental. 'A post was reposted from my account by mistake, and I just wanted to clarify that it was unintentional and does not reflect my personal or political views. I hope this clears up any misunderstanding. Thank you for your understanding and kindness.'

Her statement made clear that the repost should not be taken as an expression of her political beliefs. The clarification, however, did not end the online discussion, with users continuing to debate the episode and its implications. The controversy highlights how quickly a social media post can attract political interpretations, particularly when it involves a public figure’s family.

Dhingra’s statement sought to draw a distinction between content shared accidentally and her own personal or political views.