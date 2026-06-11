Virat Kohli's New Pastel Look Goes Viral

Photograph: Rashid Salmani/Instagram

Key Points Virat Kohli returned to the UK after winning a second consecutive IPL title with RCB.

Kohli was ruled out of the ODI series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury.

He last played for India in the ODI series against New Zealand in January.

Virat Kohli's trendy new hairstyle has taken social media by storm after it was unveiled by celebrity hairstylist Rashid Salmani.



Fresh from the high of winning a second consecutive IPL title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kohli upped his style game with a vibrant pastel colour.

'King Kohli, now in pastels,' Rashid captioned the Instagram post.

Kohli returned to the UK after he was ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury.

Kohli's New Look Delights Fans

Kohli's youthful new look has gone viral on social media with many fans showing their appreciation.



'Virat Kohli With New Look!! Bro looks like 20 year old' commented a fan on X.



'Kohli saab in new looks. He is looking like english men,' said another fan.



'Virat Kohli looking different with these new hairstyles... looking more young king Kohli'