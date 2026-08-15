Virat Kohli's Independence Day Message Has One Big Wish

Virat Kohli, alongside other prominent sports figures, shared heartfelt messages celebrating the nation's 80th Independence Day, underscoring unity, diversity, and the spirit of freedom.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli shared a heartfelt Independence Day message. Photograph: Ash Allen/Reuters

Key Points Virat Kohli led Indian sports personalities in wishing the nation on its 80th Independence Day.

The celebrations highlighted India's freedom, diversity, and national unity.

This year also marks 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', a significant national song.

VVS Laxman and Suresh Raina emphasised sacrifices made for freedom and building a stronger India.

Mithali Raj also conveyed her wishes for the special occasion.

Virat Kohli joined several members of India’s sporting fraternity in wishing the nation on its 80th Independence Day, sharing a message centred on the pride and spirit that bind the country together.

As India celebrated Independence Day on August 15, Kohli was among the leading voices from the cricketing world to share his wishes. He marked the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post, celebrating India’s freedom and diversity while looking ahead to the dreams and aspirations that continue to shape the country.

Kohli's Message of Unity and Progress

“Happy Independence Day. Celebrating the freedom that unites us, the diversity that defines us, and the dreams that drive us forward. May we continue building an India that inspires generations. Jai Hind.”

This year’s celebrations carry added significance as India marks 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, a song that became an important part of the country’s freedom movement and continues to hold a special place in India’s national consciousness.

Other Cricketers Share Patriotic Sentiments

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman used the occasion to remember those who sacrificed for the country’s freedom and urged people to contribute towards building a stronger India.

“Happy Independence Day. Let us celebrate the spirit of freedom, honour the sacrifices of those who gave us our independence, and continue to contribute towards building a stronger, more united and progressive India. Jai Hind!” Laxman wrote.

Former India captain Mithali Raj kept her message simple, wishing everyone a “very Happy 80th Independence Day.”

Suresh Raina, meanwhile, reflected on the importance of the Tricolour and the sacrifices behind India’s freedom.

“Our identity is enshrined in the colors of the Tricolor. 80 years of freedom, countless sacrifices. Heartfelt wishes on August 15, 2026,” Raina posted.