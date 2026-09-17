Virat Kohli Extends Birthday Greetings to PM Narendra Modi

Former India captain Virat Kohli joined a host of celebrities in extending warm birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday, sharing his greetings on X.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli's birthday greetings to PM Narendra Modi on X. Photograph: Virat Kohli/X

Key Points Former India captain Virat Kohli wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday.

Kohli's message was shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Many celebrities from various fields also honoured PM Modi on his birthday.

Former India captain Virat Kohli extended birthday greetings to India Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday. Celebrities from every walk of life, celebrated and honoured the Indian PM on Thursday as he completed another 365-day trip around the sun.

'Warm birthday wishes to Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji. Wishing you good health, happiness, and a long fulfilling life,' Kohli tweeted on his X handle.