'The kind of character and belief shown by the whole squad throughout that series and in that Gabba Test, with so many young players stepping up when nobody gave us a chance, made it one of the most special victories.'

IMAGE: The Indian team celebrates after pulling off a thrilling victory over Australia on Day 5 of the fourth Test, at the Gabba, in Brisbane. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Key Points Virat Kohli watched India's historic 2021 Gabba Test victory against Australia from a hospital during the birth of his daughter, Vamika.

He described the win as the 'most special' Test victory he has ever witnessed, highlighting the team's character and belief.

India secured an exhilarating three-wicket win in the fourth Test at the Gabba, claiming the series 2-1 and retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 89 and Shubman Gill's 91 were crucial in the deciding Test chase.

Virat Kohli has revealed that he watched India's historic Test victory against Australia in Brisbane in 2021 from a the hospital during the birth of his child, calling it the most special Test win he has witnessed.



India pulled off an exhilarating three-wicket victory over Australia in the fourth and final Test at the Gabba to claim the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Rishabh Pant led the chase with an aggressive, yet mature, unbeaten 89, while Shubman Gill scored 91 as the deciding Test went down to the wire.

Kohli's Personal Connection To Gabba Triumph

Kohli had returned home after the first Test in Adelaide, missing the last three Tests for the birth of his first child.



In the first Test at Adelaide saw Ajinkya Rahane-led India were bowled out for an all-time low score of 36 as they suffered a huge defeat. However, India staged an incredible comeback in the second Test at Melbourne to win by eight wickets followed by a thrilling draw in Sydney.



Kohli hailed Team India's 'character and belief' during the remarkable triumph in Australia.



"I was in the hospital for the birth of my child, and I was watching the match on my phone. I watched the partnership between Shardul and Washington until about 15 minutes before we had to go in for the break. That is how special that partnership was," Kohli told JioStar.



"The kind of character and belief shown by the whole squad throughout that series and in that Gabba Test, with so many young players stepping up when nobody gave us a chance, made it one of the most special victories. I do not think any victory has been more special than this."



Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's first child -- daughter Vamika -- was born on January 11, 2021.

'Cricket hasn't seen anything like this'

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri rated that landmark win as something cricket had never seen before.



"At tea time, we knew very clearly that Rishabh Pant was going for the run chase. Washington and Rishabh batted the way they did and backed each other in that last hour of the match.

"It was unbelievable stuff. There was no fear in their approach, and they were not overawed by the occasion or the Australian attack. You talk about Indian performances. I will go one step further. I don't think cricket has seen anything like this," he stated.