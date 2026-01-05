Virat Kohli to miss Delhi vs Railways VHT clash

IMAGE: Virat Kohli will soon rejoin the national team for the ODI series against New Zealand beginning on January 11. Photograph: DDCA/X

India superstar Virat Kohli will not feature in Delhi's fixture against Railways in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in New Delhi on Tuesday, head coach Sarandeep Singh told PTI.

Kohli, who made 131 and 77 on his return to the premier domestic one-day competition, will soon rejoin the national team for the ODI series against New Zealand beginning on January 11.

However, pacer Harshit Rana and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant are available for selection for the game in Alur on Tuesday, said Sarandeep.

"Virat is not available. Pant and Harshit will be playing tomorrow," said the head coach and former India spinner.

DDCA president Rohan Jaitely had earlier indicated that Kohli would play three games.

Delhi currently lead Group D with four wins in five matches and a victory against Railways should be enough to advance in the tournament.

The first ODI between India and New Zealand will be played in Vadodara on January 11, followed by games in Rajkot and Indore on January 14 and 18 respectively.

Kohli, now a one format cricket, has been in stellar form of late and racked up two hundreds and an unbeaten 65 in the three-match home series against South Africa last month.