Home  » Cricket » Kohli's Sweet Birthday Wish For Anushka

Kohli's Sweet Birthday Wish For Anushka

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 01, 2025 17:34 IST

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli marked wife Anushka Sharma's 37th birthday on Thursday, May 1, with a heartfelt message on social media.

'To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my best half , my everything. You're the guiding light of all of our lives. We love you so much more everyday. Happy birthday my love @anushkasharma,' Kohli said on Instagram.

Like last year, Anushka is likely to celebrate her 37th birthday with Kohli and his Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammates.

Kohli and Anushka, who got married in December 2017, are parents to two children -- daughter Vamika and son Akaay.

REDIFF CRICKET
