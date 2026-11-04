Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar to stand alone at the top of ODI chases

Virat Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become ODI cricket's highest run-scorer in chases with 8,741 runs, while equalling Ricky Ponting and breaching 13,000 runs at number three.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli made a stroke-filled 74 off 51 balls as India beat New Zealand by five wickets in the rain-hit first ODI in Auckland on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the highest run-scorer in ODI run-chases, taking his tally to 8,741 runs with a 74 off 51 balls against New Zealand.

He also equalled Ricky Ponting's record of 1,971 ODI runs against New Zealand and became the first batter to score 13,000 runs at number three.

In 10 ODIs this year, Kohli has amassed 626 runs at an average of 69.55, including two centuries and four half-centuries.

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Virat Kohli continues to rewrite the record books, and his latest assault on the numbers has taken him past the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

The former India captain on Wednesday became the highest run-scorer in ODI run-chases, surpassing Tendulkar during the first ODI against New Zealand in Auckland.

Kohli made the landmark memorable with a blistering 74 off just 51 balls, striking 13 fours and a six at a strike rate of 145.10.

He now has 8,741 runs in 169 innings at an average of 66.21 in ODI run-chases, overtaking Tendulkar's 8,720 runs from 242 innings.

Kohli's tally includes 30 centuries and 46 half-centuries, while Tendulkar finished with 17 hundreds and 52 fifties.

The 'Chase Master' Delivers Again

Kohli's record in successful chases is even more remarkable.

He has amassed 6,477 runs in 108 innings at an astonishing average of 89.95, with 25 centuries and 30 half-centuries. His highest score in these matches is 183.

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Kohli Draws Level With Ponting

The veteran batter also drew level with Australia's Ricky Ponting for the most ODI runs against New Zealand.

Both have scored 1,971 runs, with Kohli achieving the mark in 37 innings at an average of 57.97. Ponting took 50 innings to reach the same tally, averaging 45.83.

First Batter to Breach 13,000 Runs at No. 3

Kohli added another milestone by becoming the first batter to score 13,000 ODI runs at number three.

He has made 13,062 runs in 251 innings at the position, averaging 61.61, with 48 centuries and 70 half-centuries.

His remarkable form has continued throughout the year. In 10 ODIs, Kohli has scored 626 runs at an average of 69.55 and a strike rate of 120.61, including two centuries and four half-centuries. His highest score is an unbeaten 139.