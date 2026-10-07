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Virat Kohli Slams Rs 5 Crore Ashram Visit Allegations

By REDIFF CRICKET October 07, 2026 13:42 IST 2 Minutes Read
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'Mr. Virat Kohli visits Premanand Maharaj Ji purely out of his deep faith and reverence for Maharaj Ji.'

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

IMAGE: Virat Kohli. Photograph: PTI

Key Points

  • Virat Kohli's team has categorically denied claims of a Rs 5 crore payment for his visit to Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan.
  • Dinesh Sharma, also known as Falahari Maharaj, president of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas, made the allegations on social media.
  • Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma's visits to the ashram since 2023 are stated to be purely out of deep personal faith and reverence, not for monetary gain.
  • Kohli's spokesperson urged media to verify facts and report responsibly, refuting the claims as 'completely false, baseless and factually incorrect'.
 

Virat Kohli has strongly rejected claims that he was paid Rs 5 crore for visiting the ashram of spiritual leader Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan.

Dinesh Sharma, also known as Falahari Maharaj, alleged on social media that Rs 5 crore was spent towards Kohli's visit to Premanand Maharaj's ashram. Sharma is also the president of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas.

'We would like to categorically state that the claims made by Falahari Maharaj Dinesh Sharma in regards to Mr. Virat Kohli are completely false, baseless and factually incorrect,' Kohli's spokesperson was quoted as saying in a media release.

Personal Faith, Not Monetary Gain

Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma's regular visits to the Premanand Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan since 2023 are driven purely by deep personal faith and not by any monetary gains, his team stated.

'Mr. Virat Kohli visits Premanand Maharaj Ji purely out of his deep faith and reverence for Maharaj Ji.'

'We would strong refute these claims and urge the media to exercise due diligence, verify facts before reporting or amplifying such statements, and report responsibly,' the statement further added.

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Virat KohliVrindavanAnushka SharmaSharan Ji MaharajPremanand Govind

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