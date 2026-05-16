Virat Kohli picks his most special women's cricket knock

Virat Kohli has lauded Jemimah Rodrigues' World Cup semi-final performance as 'more special' while also praising Smriti Mandhana and the transformative impact of the Women's Premier League on Indian women's cricket.

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues waves to the stands in a muted celebration after completing her hundred in the Women's World Cup semi-final against Australia, in Navi Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Virat Kohli praises Jemimah Rodrigues' World Cup semi-final innings as more special than Smriti Mandhana's WPL final knock.

Kohli highlights Mandhana's natural talent and composure during her match-winning innings in the WPL final.

Rodrigues' unbeaten century against Australia in the World Cup semi-final showcased her mental toughness and resilience.

Kohli believes the WPL has transformed women's cricket in India, leading to rising standards and increased fan engagement.

The WPL provides Indian players with valuable exposure to high-pressure contests against elite international opposition, accelerating their development.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ace batter Virat Kohli lavished praise on India women stars Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues for their defining performances in two of the biggest matches in women's cricket in the last 12 months, calling Rodrigues' World Cup semi-final century against Australia the "more special" innings between the two.

Speaking on the RCB Podcast, Kohli highlighted Mandhana's natural ability and composure after the left-hander powered RCB to their second Women's Premier League (WPL) title with a blistering 41-ball 87 against Delhi Capitals in the final.

Kohli Applauds Mandhana's WPL Performance

Mandhana's knock came despite battling a "massive flu" and helped RCB complete the highest successful chase in WPL history as they hunted down 204 in 20 overs to secure back-to-back titles.

"Smriti has always had this very unique talent and very unique way of hitting the ball. It's very evident when you watch her play. She's a very gifted, natural timer of the ball, which is amazing to watch. When you watch her bat, it's like, wow, she hit some amazing shots. You don't actually feel like she's putting a lot of force. But this is the skill, to meet the ball at the right spot. And it races through. And she just plays beautiful cricket shots," Kohli said.

Reflecting on Mandhana's title-winning innings, Kohli added, "It was amazing to watch her perform like that in the finals. But I wasn't surprised by it in a way that I didn't feel like she could do this. She's done it before, also. But in, yes, a high-stakes game, it was amazing the way she batted. And also when she was sick."

Rodrigues' World Cup Heroics Praised

Kohli also reserved special praise for Rodrigues for her unbeaten 127 against Australia in the Women's World Cup semi-final, where India chased down a record 338 with nine balls to spare.

Rodrigues stitched together a crucial 167-run stand with captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who contributed 89, as India scripted the highest successful run chase in Women's World Cup history.

"The more I was proud of was Jemimah (Rodrigues). She was unbelievable (in the semi-final knock against Australia). Because of what she had gone through in the tournament. Yes, luck plays a factor in the game. You always feel grateful for the moments when luck was on your side. But when you look at the overall picture and how things were unfolding, it was a meant-to-be moment for her," Kohli said.

"There is no doubt in anyone's mind or heart when you watch that knock and the way she played. She looked zoned out. She was in that vortex where she was completely in her own world. She's just watching the ball. There's Australia in front of her. She doesn't feel that; she's bothered about all of that. It's a record chase. It's against the world champions. Strongest team out there," he added.

Kohli further praised Rodrigues' mental toughness and ability to rise above adversity on the grand stage.

"And to do it in front of her own people, Mumbai, parents, what she had gone through. Amazing mental strength and resilience. When you speak to someone, and you know how they are receiving the information, you can see it. Both of them were like they were understanding the finer details of what I'm trying to say. And where they could take the standards of women's cricket eventually," he said.

"How the ownership comes into play and how they need to rise above all the complications that happen in the environment. Because the goal is to take cricket to another standard, which they have done to be fair," Kohli said.

Comparing the two memorable knocks, Kohli admitted Rodrigues' World Cup heroics edged ahead in emotional value.

"So, both tremendous innings and both memorable ones. Of course, if you ask Smriti as well, she would say that if she had performed like that in the World Cup semi or the WPL finals, she would have chosen the World Cup. So, between the two, I would say the more special one for me was Jemimah. Although Smriti's was of high quality, world-class in skill. Very proud of both of them," Kohli concluded.

WPL's Impact on Indian Women's Cricket

Virat Kohli believes the Women's Premier League (WPL) has transformed the landscape of women's cricket in India, saying the rising standard of players and packed stadiums across venues show how deeply the game has connected with fans.

Speaking on the RCB podcast, the veteran batter reflected on the visible growth of women's cricket and credited the WPL for accelerating the development of young Indian talent by exposing them regularly to high-pressure contests alongside the world's best players.

"I saw WPL in the past as well. But this time around, you look at the turnout of fans. There's a cricketer in me that can say, I can see the difference. But when the public starts seeing the difference, that's when you know the game has changed to a different degree," Kohli said.

Highlighting the crowd support witnessed during the tournament, Kohli added, "When they played in Baroda. Stadiums were packed. You look at Navi Mumbai. I mean, packed. I was like, man, this is amazing. When they played in Bangalore, phenomenal turnout."

Emergence of 'Ready Products'

Kohli said the increasing fan engagement reflects how women's cricket has moved into a new phase in India, where spectators are now turning up in large numbers not merely out of curiosity, but because of the quality and excitement of the competition.

The former India captain also pointed to the rapid evolution in skill levels among young Indian players, particularly their fearless approach and power-hitting ability.

"The standard is going higher and higher. These younger players coming in, you know, they're faster. They're more explosive. They're more confident of executing their skills, of going for big shots. You look at talents like Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh," he said.

Recalling his first impressions of Shafali's power-hitting during the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia, Kohli said he was stunned by her ability to clear the ropes with ease.

"It was the T20 World Cup in Australia, where we were playing as well. Shafali was batting in Perth, and she was hitting the ball in the stands. I was like, this is unreal. Like, the kind of power and the confidence," he said.

Kohli also praised Richa's finishing abilities, comparing her impact to elite power-hitters in world cricket.

"And Richa as well. It's like any top-tier finisher or explosive batter in the game. I'm not just confining it to women's cricket. But the ability you can see is shining through," Kohli added.

According to Kohli, the biggest contribution of the WPL has been the exposure Indian players now receive against elite international opposition in condensed, high-pressure situations.

"So, there are some amazing rays of standards that are happening in Indian cricket. And predominantly, I would say, a large contribution of that is the exposure to WPL," he said.

Explaining further, Kohli said Indian players earlier had to wait months between international series to test themselves against overseas stars, but the WPL now offers those opportunities almost every game.

"You see the direct effects of WPL. The players share experiences with other global players. And the confidence of executing your plans, your abilities, your skills against those world-class players on a more regular basis. Rather than waiting for a series to series," he said.

Kohli further added, "You play with probably three players from South Africa, New Zealand, Australia on the same team. You probably have to wait for over six months to be able to face them. But now, you're getting to face them in one game. In one high-pressure game."

Kohli emphasised that such an environment fast-tracks player development because cricketers are constantly challenged under pressure against the highest quality opposition.

"So, the progress is much faster. Because it's a compressed package of the best quality players in the world under high-pressure circumstances. Of course, it's going to bring the best out of players. And bring the ones that can handle pressure and have the skill up to the surface much faster," he said.

He concluded by saying that players coming through franchise leagues like the WPL and IPL now arrive at the international level far more prepared than before.

"So, when people get selected from WPL or IPL, they feel like ready products," Kohli said.