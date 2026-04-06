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Virat Kohli's Heartwarming Gesture for Sarfaraz Khan Goes Viral During IPL Match

By REDIFF CRICKET
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April 06, 2026 14:07 IST

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Virat Kohli’s heartwarming gesture after Sarfaraz Khan’s dismissal during an IPL match has gone viral, winning fans' hearts and showcasing true sportsmanship.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Sarfaraz Khan top-scored for CSK with a blistering half-century.
  • Kohli applauded Sarfaraz's valiant effort while he was going back to the dugout.
  • Sarfaraz started his IPL career at RCB in IPL 2015 where he played alongside Kohli for three seasons.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batting icon Virat Kohli stole hearts on social media following his heart-warming gesture for CSK's Sarfaraz Khan during the IPL 2026 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Sarfaraz stroked a quickfire 50 from 25 balls -- the lone bright spot for CSK in their thumping 43-run defeat against RCB.

Batting at No 4, Sarfaraz smashed eight fours and two sixes to give CSK some hope after a few early wickets after they were set a huge 251 for victory.

The 28-year-old was stumped off spinner Krunal Pandya in the seventh over.

Sarfaraz Khan

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan smashed a 24-ball half-century to revive CSK after a few early wickets. Photograph: BCCI

What Happened Between Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan?

As Sarfaraz was making his way back to the dugout after his dismissal, Kohli called out to him and applauded him with a 'well played'.

Why This Moment Highlights True Sportsmanship in IPL

Sarfaraz started his IPL career at RCB in IPL 2015 where he played alongside Kohli. He played three seasons for RCB, playing 25 matches in which he scored 228 runs with a best of 45 not out.

He then featured for Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals before he was signed up CSK for his base price of Rs 75 lakh at the IPL 2026 auction after going unsold in the last two seasons.

 
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