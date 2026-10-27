'Harry, my friend'...: Virat Kohli congratulates Kane on Ballon d'Or win

Former India cricket captain Virat Kohli has extended heartfelt congratulations to England football captain Harry Kane on his historic maiden Men's Ballon d'Or win, acknowledging Kane's dedication and hard work.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli met Harry Kane ahead of the ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup. Photograph: Harry Kane/X

Key Points Harry Kane won his maiden Men's Ballon d'Or Award, becoming the first Englishman in 25 years to do so.

Virat Kohli congratulated Kane on X, praising his resilience, hard work, and honesty.

Kane finished ahead of Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal for the prestigious award.

Kohli and Kane have maintained a strong rapport since meeting during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Former India cricket captain Virat Kohli congratulated England captain Harry Kane on winning the Ballon d'Or Award on Monday.

Kane clinched his maiden Men’s Ballon d’Or, finishing ahead of Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé and Barcelona’s rising star Lamine Yamal, and became the first Englishman in 25 years to win the Men’s Ballon d’Or, since Michael Owen claimed the prestigious award in 2001.

Kohli's Message to Kane

Congratulating the Bayern Munich striker, Kohli wrote on X: ‘Harry my friend, you deserve every bit of this award for your resilience, hard work and honesty with which you’ve carried yourself through all these years playing football at the top. ‘Really happy for you. God bless you and your family. They must all be very proud of you as you would be of your own journey. My best wishes always. Congratulations,’ he posted.

Friendship Beyond Sports

Kohli and Kane first met during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England and have since maintained a great rapport, with each commenting on the other's social media posts.