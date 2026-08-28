Virat Kohli celebrates Raksha Bandhan with sister Bhawna

Virat Kohli's sister, Bhawna shared a heartwarming post and a special message for her brothers on social media on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Friday.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna ties a rakhi on Virat on Raksha Bandhan on Friday. Photograph: Bhawana Kohli Dhinga/Instagram

Key Points Virat Kohli celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who shared a picture of the occasion on Instagram.

Bhawna Kohli Dhingra expressed her love for her brothers, Virat and Vikas, with a heartfelt caption on her Instagram story.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan extended warm Raksha Bandhan wishes to his fans, highlighting the irreplaceable bond between siblings.

Pathan described Raksha Bandhan as his favourite festival, symbolising love, memories, and a promise of unwavering support between brothers and sisters.

Indian batting icon Virat Kohli celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra on Friday. Bhawna posted a picture of her tying the rakhi on Virat's wrist on her Instagram story. The story also features a brief snapshot of her with Virat's elder brother, Vikas. Expressing love for her brothers, Bhawna captioned the photo: 'No matter where life takes us, my prayers will always find you.'

Irfan Pathan's Heartfelt Message

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan also shared warm Raksha Bandhan wishes with all his fans on social media. Posting on X, Pathan wrote: 'Raksha Bandhan has always been my favourite and one of the most beautiful festivals because it celebrates a bond that is truly irreplaceable, the bond between a brother and a sister. It is a relationship filled with love, endless memories, laughter, fights, teasing, support and, above all, a promise to always stand by each other. Wishing all brothers and sisters a very Happy Raksha Bandhan. May this beautiful bond always remain strong, blessed and unbreakable.'