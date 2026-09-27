Virat Kohli brushes aside greatness debate, sets sights on historic ODI milestone

Virat Kohli downplays 'greatest ever' debate while closing in on 15,000 ODI runs and several Sachin Tendulkar records, including centuries and most ODI runs at home.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is closing in on records for List-A centuries, home international centuries and ODI runs in India. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Virat Kohli says greatness cannot be judged by numbers alone and every era has produced exceptional players.

Kohli Needs 59 more runs to become only the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to reach the landmark.

He remains unbeaten in two ODIs in Thiruvananthapuram, with 199 runs, including an unbeaten 166 against Sri Lanka.

Virat Kohli has played down the debate over his status among cricket’s greatest, saying he does not consider himself the best ever and that every era has produced players who have made a lasting impact.

Speaking to JioStar ahead of Sunday’s first ODI against West Indies, Kohli said numbers alone cannot define greatness.

"I do not consider myself the best ever. Different players have existed in different times of the sport, and they have done some amazing things, but might not have accumulated those kinds of numbers, and some have numbers which are way better than mine. But I guess, apart from this, everyone's main goal eventually is to create enough impact."

The 37-year-old, who has played international cricket for nearly 19 years, said his priority has always been contributing to India’s success.

He added that experience, fitness, game awareness and motivation have kept him excited about representing the country.

"I have been fortunate enough to have played for so long, and of course, when you are motivated to do well over that period, you end up performing more often than not. But eventually, the end goal has always been to contribute towards the betterment of the team and take the team towards the result that we want.

"As long as that answer is yes, and you mix up experience, your fitness, game awareness and motivation all together. So, I am blessed that it is still there, and I continue to be excited to play for the country, which is a great honour," he added.

15,000 ODI Runs Within Reach

Kohli is 59 runs short of becoming only the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to score 15,000 ODI runs.

He has 14,941 runs in 314 matches and 302 innings at an average of 58.59, with 54 centuries and 79 fifties.

He could reach the landmark during the three-match series and become the fastest to the mark.

A Happy Hunting Ground

Kohli has never been dismissed in two ODIs at Thiruvananthapuram, scoring 199 runs. His unbeaten 166 against Sri Lanka in January 2023 remains one of his finest innings at the venue.

He has also scored nine international centuries against West Indies in 41 innings.

Several Tendulkar Records in Sight

Kohli has 59 List-A centuries and needs two more to surpass Tendulkar’s record of 60. He is also two home international centuries short of Tendulkar’s mark of 42.

In ODIs at home, Kohli has 6,867 runs, just 109 short of Tendulkar’s record of 6,976. He has averaged 64 this year, scoring 384 runs in six innings with one century and three fifties.

With 85 international centuries overall, Kohli’s long-term pursuit of the 100-century mark also continues.