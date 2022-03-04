News
Virat Kohli achieves another milestone in 100th Test

Virat Kohli achieves another milestone in 100th Test

March 04, 2022 19:31 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli scored 45, which included five boundaries, during his 76-ball stay. Photograph: BCCI

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli achieved yet another milestone during his historic 100th Test match as he became the sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs for India.

His milestone came against Sri Lanka in the 1st Test match at the PCA IS Bindra stadium in Mohali.

 

In a career spanning over a decade, Kohli has smashed 8,007 runs from 100 Tests at a remarkable average of 50.35.

The 33-year-old joined legends like Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,288), Sunil Gavaskar (10,122), VVS Laxman (8,781) and Virender Sehwag (8,586) who amassed 8,000 or more runs in Test cricket for India.

Kohli has struck 27 centuries and 28 half-centuries en route to his 8,000 runs in the longer format of the game with the highest score of 254 not out.

AGENCIES
