'Kohli a great role model; lot of players want to emulate him': V V S Laxman

VVS Laxman, head of the BCCI's Centre of Excellence, lauded star batsman Virat Kohli as an 'exemplary professional' and 'great role model' while simultaneously addressing concerns about India's growing injury list and defending the CoE's crucial role in player management and development.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and K L Rahul during a training session. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points VVS Laxman praised Virat Kohli as an exemplary professional and role model, highlighting his consistent high standards and inspiring influence on young cricketers.

Laxman defended the BCCI Centre of Excellence, stating that injuries are an inevitable part of a cricketer's career and the focus should be on monitoring and management.

He clarified that the CoE's role extends beyond just rehabilitation, aiming to help cricketers achieve overall excellence.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's Centre of Excellence head VVS Laxman lauded Virat Kohli as an exemplary professional and role model.

He stressed that Kohli consistently sets very high standards for himself and strives to meet them every time he plays, inspiring young cricketers and teammates to emulate him.

"I think there is no doubt that Virat is an exemplary professional. And the standards he sets for himself are something which he tries and goes out every time he plays (for) whichever team to meet those standards," Laxman said in Bengaluru on Sunday. "And that's why he is a great role model. And I think a lot of youngsters or players want to emulate him," he added.

Defending the BCCI Centre of Excellence

Laxman also defended the BCCI Centre of Excellence amid scrutiny over India's growing injury list.

He stressed that injuries are an inevitable part of a cricketer's career and said the priority should be careful monitoring and management of players, rather than blaming the CoE or looking for scapegoats.

Several key players are currently dealing with injuries, with Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar among those facing fitness concerns.

"CoE is not merely a rehab centre. There are bigger roles to play for it in helping cricketers achieve excellence," Laxman said.

Challenges in Staffing Key Roles

Laxman also spoke about the vacant position of Head of Sports Science and Medicine (SSM) at the CoE, saying the BCCI has faced difficulties in finding a suitable candidate for the role.

He said the position requires not only stature and experience but also an understanding of Indian cricketers and their requirements.

"After Nitin (Patel) left, we couldn't fill his shoes. Everything was agreed upon; Andrew (Leipus) backed off citing family reasons," Laxman said.