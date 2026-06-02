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Home  » Cricket » Virat, Anushka celebrate IPL 2026 win with ashram visit in Vrindavan

Virat, Anushka celebrate IPL 2026 win with ashram visit in Vrindavan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
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June 02, 2026 17:55 IST

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Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited Vrindavan to seek blessings from Sant Premanand Maharaj after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL success.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Sharma spent nearly two hours at the Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram. Photograph: X

Key Points

  • Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited Sant Premanand Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan.
  • The couple sought blessings following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's successful IPL campaign.
  • They also visited the ashram of Swami Hit Govind Sharan for blessings.

Newly crowned IPL 2026 champion Virat Kohli, along with his wife and actor Anushka Sharma, visited the Vrindavan-based ashram of Sant Premanand Maharaj on Tuesday to seek blessings and express gratitude following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s triumphant IPL campaign.

Blessings And Gratitude At Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram

Virat Kohli

According to ashram sources, the couple, wearing face masks, arrived by car at around 7 am at Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram on the Vrindavan Parikrama Marg. They met Premanand Maharaj, received his blessings and spent nearly two hours at the ashram.

 

When they emerged from the private meeting room, both had sandalwood paste and a tripund (three horizontal lines) on their foreheads. The couple was also presented with a book by the ashram, which they were seen carrying with them.

Further Visits And IPL Victory Celebrations

Later, Kohli and Sharma visited the ashram of Swami Hit Govind Sharan to seek his blessings as well. The couple had also travelled to Vrindavan in April on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Kohli played a match-winning knock of an unbeaten 75 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased down a target of 156 to defeat Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on May 31.

The former India captain scored his runs off 42 balls, striking nine fours and three sixes, and brought up his fastest IPL half-century in just 25 deliveries. RCB finished at 161 for five in 18 overs to seal the title.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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