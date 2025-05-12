Virat and Rohit gone, is this the dawn of Gambhir era?

Shubman Gill is a superstar in making but has still not reached the level where he can question coach Gautam Gambhir's decisions and strategies.

IMAGE: With senior pros Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma quitting Test cricket, coach Gautam Gambhir has now emerged as the most powerful figure in Team India's dressing room. Photograph: BCCI

Greg Chappell's fall was spectacular when he tried to impose his authority while Anil Kumble could not deal with alpha male stardom but it seems Gautam Gambhir is on course to become that rare India head coach who will wield more power than the skipper.

Indian cricket is replete with examples where powerful managers had to back out in-front of player-power.

Bishan Singh Bedi, Chappell and Kumble despite being champion players themselves didn't realise that they have to play the second fiddle. John Wright, Gary Kirsten and Ravi Shastri knew that and were immensely successful.

With the retirements of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin, there aren't many megastars left in the Test team and it gives Gambhir time and space to manoeuvre and move his strategic pieces on the cricketing chess board.

If sources in the BCCI are to be believed, Gambhir had a objectives in his bucket-list and the biggest was abolition of star culture in the team.

"The Gautam Gambhir era begins now. He was categorical that during the next WTC cycle, India need to have fresh faces," a BCCI source said on the condition of anonymity.

"Everyone, associated with decision making knew where Gambhir stood in terms of carrying seniors in the longest format. Obviously his and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar's thoughts aligned," he added.

In Indian cricket, the captain has always been that central figure who would prevail over coaches even they were equally-powerful personalities.

Sourav Ganguly, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kohli and Rohit Sharma all had the last say in the national teams that they led.

But not anymore with Gambhir, who is now undoubtedly the most powerful figure with the last word resting with him.

Rahul Dravid-Rohit Sharma combination had a brief but eventful journey unlike Rohit Sharma-Gambhir, which never seemed like a happy marriage.

With Kohli though, Gambhir had signed truce with powerful people acting mediators.

This is the first time that a coach has got his way in terms of quick phasing out of mega stars.

But then power is a double edged sword.

It is understood that in the transition phase of Indian cricket, Gambhir wanted the BCCI to empower him suitably so that debacle like Border-Gavaskar Trophy and New Zealand series at home isn't repeated anymore.

In Shubman Gill, he would have a young captain, who will listen to him, at least at least till he finds his footing.

Gill is a superstar in making but has still not reached the level where he can question Gambhir's decisions and strategies.

The only person who could have had an independent voice is Jasprit Bumrah but his leadership ambitions have been neutralised by his dodgy fitness.

Hence, Gambhir will have unfettered power, going forward just like he has in the T20 set-up. The only set up where he would still need to tread carefully is ODIs where Kohli and Rohit are still eying to compete till the 2027 ODI World Cup.