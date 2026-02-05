HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Viral infection hits Kiwis in lead-up to T20 World Cup

Viral infection hits Kiwis in lead-up to T20 World Cup

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 05, 2026 19:48 IST

x

Devon Convay

IMAGE: New Zealand’s main batter Devon Conway is down with a viral infection but is expected to be fit for the team’s opening T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan in Chennai on Sunday. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Key Points

  • New Zealand launch their bid for a maiden T20 World Cup title against Afghanistan in Chennai on Sunday.
  • Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway, their leading batters, are down with a viral infection.
  • All-rounder Michael Bracewell missed the recent 4-1 defeat to India in the T20 warm-up series with a calf injury.
  • However, coach Rob Walter is hopeful of a clean bill of health before the tournament gets underway.

New Zealand batters Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway have been struck down with illness ahead of the T20 World Cup but head coach Rob Walter is hopeful of a clean bill of health before their tournament gets underway.

Walter said the duo would miss a warmup match against the United States in Mumbai, while top-order batter Finn Allen will also rest as he recovers from a shoulder injury.

"There's a bit of illness in the camp unfortunately at the moment so Devon and Rachin are struggling with a viral infection which I suppose is part and parcel of touring," Walter told reporters on Thursday.

"Rachin's next door to me and it hasn’t sounded good all night, so I think he might be struggling."

 

New Zealand launch their bid for a maiden T20 World Cup title against Afghanistan in Chennai on Sunday.

All-rounder Michael Bracewell missed the recent 4-1 loss to India in the T20 warmup series with a calf injury but Walter expects him to be fit for Afghanistan, along with Allen.

"Everyone's sort of on track at this stage to be fit and healthy for game one, which is good news," he said.

'Everyone's sort of on track at this stage to be fit and healthy'

New Zealand have struggled to build momentum since arriving in the subcontinent, with Jimmy Neesham falling ill and paceman Lockie Ferguson coming back from injury.

While New Zealand lost the final T20 against India this week, Ferguson's two-wicket spell was a bright spot for Walter, with the fast bowler expected to take a leading role in the absence of Adam Milne.

"He has worked incredibly hard to get himself ready for the World Cup," said Walter.

"He said he was going to ease into it, but he was bowling 145 (kph). So if that's him easing in, I'm looking forward to seeing what's to come."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Our flight for Colombo booked: Surya on WC game vs Pak
Our flight for Colombo booked: Surya on WC game vs Pak
T20 World Cup 2026: Stars Set For Final Farewell
T20 World Cup 2026: Stars Set For Final Farewell
Youth & Experience: Meet India's World Cup 15
Youth & Experience: Meet India's World Cup 15
Supreme Court lifts Anurag Thakur's BCCI ban
Supreme Court lifts Anurag Thakur's BCCI ban
U-19 WC: Confident India face stern England test in final
U-19 WC: Confident India face stern England test in final

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Wonderfully Tasty Makhana Recipes

webstory image 2

Paneer Peppers Salad: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

VIDEOS

Shanaya Makes a Style Statement in a Chic Olive-Green Dress 0:24

Shanaya Makes a Style Statement in a Chic Olive-Green Dress

'LoP must be allowed to speak', says Shashi Tharoor over Parliament ruckus1:37

'LoP must be allowed to speak', says Shashi Tharoor over...

'Requested PM not to come to House': Lok Sabha Speaker 3:44

'Requested PM not to come to House': Lok Sabha Speaker

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO