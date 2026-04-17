Vinod Kambli Health Rumours Spark Big Confusion

Amidst swirling rumours about Vinod Kambli's health, his wife Andrea Hewitt has stepped forward to clarify the situation, denying reports of any serious health concerns and assuring fans that he is doing fine.

IMAGE: Andrea Hewitt stated that Vinod Kambli is fine and the reports are false. Photograph: Andrea Hewitt/Instagram

Key Points Vinod Kambli's wife, Andrea Hewitt, has denied reports of serious health issues.

Rumours suggested Kambli was suffering from a clot in his brain affecting his memory.

Hewitt stated that Kambli is fine and the reports are false.

Friends and members of the cricket fraternity are reportedly offering emotional and financial support.

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli has been facing health concerns for some time, with fresh confusion in recent days over his condition.

Reports recently claimed that Kambli is suffering from a ‘clot in his brain’ affecting his memory, but the statement has been strongly denied by his wife, Andrea Hewitt, who said there is no serious health issue.

Wife Denies Serious Health Issues

However, Kambli’s wife, Andrea Hewitt, has firmly denied these reports, saying they are untrue and stressing that there is no such serious health issue.

‘By God's grace, Vinod is fine. I don't know who is spreading false information about his health,’ Kambli's wife Andrea Hewitt told India Today.

Support From Friends and Cricket Fraternity

At the same time, it has been reported that close friends have stepped in to support Kambli emotionally and financially. A WhatsApp group, reportedly led by Marcus Couto, has been set up to bring well-wishers together and help coordinate assistance for his care.

Members of the cricket fraternity are also said to be involved in the support efforts, with former India great Sachin Tendulkar reportedly part of the group offering help during this difficult phase.

Kambli, known for his aggressive batting style, played alongside Sachin Tendulkar in their early years. While details of the support group are emerging, such gestures are common within the close-knit Indian cricket community when former players face hardship.