Lanka Premier League: Vijay Shankar is marquee player at Kandy Royals

Former India all-rounder Vijay Shankar joined the marquee player pool ahead of the Lanka Premier League Season 6 draft, alongside stars like Moeen Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga and Angelo Mathews.

Former India all-rounder Vijay Shankar on Tuesday joined the list of marquee signings ahead of the season 6 player draft for the Lanka Premier League, to be held on June 1.

England's Moeen Ali and Sri Lankan stars Wanindu Hasaranga and Angelo Mathews have also joined Kandy Royals.

The sixth edition of the LPL will be held from July 17 to August 8 across the island nation.

The defending champions SC Jaffna Kings, the most successful franchise in the tournament's history, will have Shakib along with Sri Lankan players Dunith Wellalage and Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Key Points Vijay Shankar joined the marquee player list ahead of the Season 6 player draft of the Lanka Premier League.

Defending champions Jaffna Kings retained Shakib Al Hasan alongside Dunith Wellalage and Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

The LPL 2026 season will run from July 17 to August 8 across Sri Lanka.

As per the tournament regulations, each franchise can retain up to two overseas and two Sri Lankan marquee players ahead of the draft.

As many as 650 overseas player registrations from 21 countries have been made ahead of the sixth edition while former West Indies' skipper Chris Gayle has been named the brand ambassador of the league.

"LPL season 6 will feature SC Jaffna Kings, Kandy Royals, Dambulla Sixers, Galle Gallants, and Colombo Kaps competing in a double round-robin format followed by the playoffs," the organisers stated.

"The tournament will get underway on July 17 with an opening ceremony and a clash between Jaffna Kings and Galle Gallants at the SSC Ground in Colombo, before culminating with the final at the R. Premadasa Stadium on August 8, 2026," they added.