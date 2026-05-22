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Vijay Shankar retires from domestic cricket, IPL to pursue new opportunities

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
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May 22, 2026 19:11 IST

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Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar has announced his retirement from domestic cricket and the IPL, marking the end of a career that included representing India in both ODIs and T20Is.

Vijay Shankar

IMAGE: Vijay Shankar has represented India in 12 ODIs and 9 T20Is. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Vijay Shankar, Indian all-rounder, retires from domestic cricket and IPL to explore new opportunities.
  • Shankar represented India in 12 ODIs and 9 T20Is between 2018 and 2019.
  • He played for Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, and Gujarat Titans in the IPL.
  • Shankar played 77 First-Class games, scoring 4,253 runs at an average of 46.73.
  • He expressed gratitude to the BCCI and the Indian Cricket Team for the opportunities and memories.

India all-rounder Vijay Shankar on Friday announced retirement from domestic cricket and Indian Premier League (IPL) to "pursue new opportunities" and "play more cricket".

The 35-year-old all-rounder from Tamil Nadu, who later joined Tripura in domestic cricket ahead of the 2025-2026 season, played 12 ODIs and nine T20Is for India between 2018 and 2019.

 

Key Moments In Vijay Shankar's Cricket Career

Shankar announced his decision in a social media post.

"Cricket is my life. I started playing when I was 10 and 25 years later, I am grateful and blessed to have played at every level and to the highest level. Representing our country will always be one of my proudest and happiest moments," he wrote.

"I have decided to retire from playing domestic cricket and IPL to pursue new opportunities and play more cricket. Thank you will not suffice for letting me do what I love. Eternally grateful."

"Thankful to BCCI and the Indian Cricket Team - many learnings, countless memories and various inspirations! Representing the country will be my highest badge of honour. Bowling the last over at India's 500th ODI at Nagpur and my First ball First wicket at the 2019 world cup are moments I will hold onto forever!," he added.

      • The Untold Story Of IPL's Net Bowlers

IPL Journey And National Representation

While he was also a part of the ODI World Cup squad in 2019, Shankar made his last appearance in national colours against the West Indies in Manchester before a toe injury ruled him out of the tournament, and he eventually lost his place in the side.

Shankar played for four IPL teams - Chennai Super Kings (2014 and 2025), Sunrisers Hyderabad (2017, 2019-2021), Delhi Capitals (2018) and Gujarat Titans (2022-2024) - and was not a part of any side in the ongoing edition.

Vijay Shankar's Career Statistics

The right-handed batter and right-arm seamer played 77 First-Class games, 112 List A matches and 159 T20s overall in his career from his debut in 2012.

Shankar scored 4,253 runs in First-Class cricket at 46.73 with 13 hundreds and 23 fifties as well as 43 wickets, while he garnered 2,790 runs in List A matches at 34.87 with two tons and 15 fifties along with 73 dismissals.

He also made 2,583 runs in T20s and took 38 wickets.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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