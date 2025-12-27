Kohli's special souvenir for wicket hero Jayswal

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
December 27, 2025 00:23 IST

IMAGE: Gujarat's spinner Vishal Jayswal with Virat Kohli after the Vijay Hazare Trophy match at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on Friday. Photographs: Vishal Jayswal/Instagram

Gujarat's left-arm spinner Vishal Jayswal received a signed match ball from batting great Virat Kohli after taking his wicket during a thrilling Vijay Hazare Trophy match in Bengaluru on Friday.

Though Gujarat lost the match by a narrow margin of seven runs, Jayswal stole the show with the ball, with impressive figures of 4/42 from his 10 overs -- including the big wicket of Kohli.

The left-arm spinner bowled a beauty to get the wicket of batting maestro Kohli, who jumped down the track but failed to get to the pitch before he was foxed completely by the sharp turning delivery as wicketkeeper Urvil Patel whipped off the bails for an easy stumping.

Kohli continued his good form, stroking a quickfire 77 off 61 balls, an innings, with13 fours and a six at a strike rate of 126.23 -- fresh off a century in Delhi's tournament opener against Andhra.

Jayswal also dismissed Delhi opener Arpit Rana (10) and Nitish Rana (12) and captain Rishabh Pant for 70.

Vishal Jayswal

After the match, the young spinner caught up with Kohli and had a moment to treasure forever as he got the legend's autograph on the match ball.

'From watching him dominate world cricket to sharing the same field and taking his wicket is a moment I never imagined would turn into reality. Getting the wicket of Virat Bhai is something I’ll cherish forever. Just grateful for the opportunity, the journey, and everything this beautiful game has given me,' Jayswal said on Instagram.

Kohli and captain Rishabh Pant (70) hit fifties as Delhi secured a narrow seven-run victory against Gujarat. Put into bat, Delhi posted a competitive total of 254/9 in their 50 overs. In response, Gujarat appeared to be in a commanding position at 121/1 before a middle-order collapse saw them lose their way before being bowled out for 247 in 47.4 overs.

 

Prince Yadav was the hero with the ball for Delhi, picking up 3/37, while veterans Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini provided crucial breakthroughs to seal the win.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
