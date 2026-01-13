Vijay Hazare: Rampaging Punjab post 345/6 against MP

IMAGE: Captain Prabhsimran Singh top-scored for Punjab with a superb knock of 88 from 86 balls. Photograph: ANI Photo

Prabhsimran Singh, Harnoor Singh, Anmolpreet Singh and Nehal Wadhera slammed half-centuries to power Punjab to a massive 345/6 against Madhya Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final clash, in Bengaluru, on Tuesday.



Put into bat, Punjab were off to a flying start as captain Prabhsimran led the way with a superb knock of 88 from 86 balls, putting on 116 from 128 balls for the opening wicket with Harnoor Singh, who made 51.



After Harnoor's dismissal, Anmolpreet Singh continued the carnage with a quickfire 70 from 62 balls.



Prabhsimran, who slammed 10 fours and two sixes in his 86-ball knock, was dismissed by Kuldeep Sen in the 30th over but there was no stopping Punjab's charge in the middle overs.



Along with Anmolpreet, Naman Dhir hit a quick 23 to keep the scoreboard ticking at a healthy rate of over six runs per over.

Nehal Wadhera slams quickfire fifty

The back end of the innings was highlighted by a blistering performance from Nehal Wadhera, who slammed a blistering 56 off just 38 balls. His aggressive knock ensured that Punjab capitalised on the platform set by the openers, pushing the total past the 250-mark by the 41st over.



Ramandeep Singh (24 from 15 balls) and Sanvir Singh (13 from 8 balls) scored some quick runs at the end as Punjab finished on a huge 345/6 in 50 overs.

For MP, skipper Venkatesh Iyer bagged 2/60 in seven overs, while Tripuresh Singh picked up 2/61 in his 10-over spell.