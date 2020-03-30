News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Very important time to look after people: Meg Lanning

Very important time to look after people: Meg Lanning

Source: ANI
March 30, 2020 23:34 IST

Australia women's cricket captain Meg Lanning 

IMAGE: Australia women's cricket captain Meg Lanning. Photograph: Kind courtesy, cricket.com.au

As concerns over coronavirus continue to grow all around the world, Australia women's cricket captain Meg Lanning said that it is a 'very important time' to look after people.

"It's a very important time to look after people and to make sure they're coping mentally and physically and there's been a lot of chat about how we can best do that," Cricket.com.au quoted Lanning as saying.

 

Lanning said their medical and coaching staff have been looking out for them.

"We feel like we're pretty well resourced in that aspect. All the medical staff and coaching staff have been looking out for us and communicating really well and also the players as well," she said.

"As captain, it's very important that I'm leading the way and making sure everyone is going well," Lanning added.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge toll on sports all across the globe, forcing the postponement of various competitions including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Get Rediff News delivered into your Inbox.
Source: ANI
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Next year's Tokyo Olympics from July 23 to August 8

Next year's Tokyo Olympics from July 23 to August 8

Must be prudent in rescheduling Oly qualifiers: IOC

Must be prudent in rescheduling Oly qualifiers: IOC

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use