Venkatesh Prasad slams selectors for ignoring Sarfaraz

Venkatesh Prasad slams selectors for ignoring Sarfaraz

Source: PTI
January 18, 2023 11:37 IST


'Not having him in the Test Team despite 3 blockbuster domestic seasons is not only unfair on Sarfaraz Khan, but it's an abuse to domestic cricket.'

Mumbai's run-machine Sarfaraz Khan gestures to the dressing room after scoring a hundred against Delhi on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy Group B match, at the Ferozshah Kotla ground in New Delhi, on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Mumbai's run-machine Sarfaraz Khan gestures to the dressing room after scoring a hundred against Delhi on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy Group B match, at the Ferozshah Kotla ground in New Delhi, on Tuesday. Photograph: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has come down heavily on the Board of Control for Cricket in India and its selectors, saying ignoring Sarfaraz Khan for the upcoming Test series against Australia is "unfair" and "an abuse of domestic cricket".

The 25-year-old Sarfaraz, who represents Mumbai, is a prolific run-getter in domestic cricket. On Tuesday, he scored another century -- against Delhi in a Ranji Trophy Group B match. It was the batter's 13th first-class ton.

 

The century, his third in the ongoing edition of the Ranji Trophy, was yet another reminder to the national selectors that he has the class to be part of India’s Test squad.

"Not having him in the Test Team despite 3 blockbuster domestic seasons is not only unfair on Sarfaraz Khan, but it's an abuse to domestic cricket, almost as if this platform doesn't matter," tweeted Prasad.

The former India bowling coach, who has also had coaching stints with IPL sides Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings), also took a jibe at some India cricketers, saying there are many in the squad who weigh more than Sarfaraz, who is on the heavier side.

"And he is FIT to score those runs. As far as body weight goes, there are many with more kgs," added Prasad.

After scoring the century on Tuesday, Sarfaraz made a strong gesture by taking off his helmet, doing the thigh-five celebration, and gesturing towards his teammates on the boundary line.

In the last two Ranji Trophy seasons, he amassed 1,910 runs in just 12 games, averaging 136.42.

India and Australia play four Tests for the Border-Gavaskar trophy, beginning February 9 at Nagpur.


Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
