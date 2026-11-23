Former India seamer Venkatesh Prasad has sharply criticised India's team selection and defensive tactics after their draw against New Zealand, raising concerns about their World Test Championship final qualification hopes.

IMAGE: India fielded four specialist pacers -- Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, and Anshul Kamboj -- in the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Former seamer Venkatesh Prasad on Monday questioned India's team selection and tactical approach after their draw against New Zealand in the opening Test.

Prasad stated that India's inability to take 20 wickets and a defensive strategy could hurt their bid to reach the World Test Championship final again.

India's decision to field four specialist pacers, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, and Anshul Kamboj, while omitting Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj, came under scrutiny.

Daryl Mitchell (49 not out) and Glenn Phillips (26 not out) led New Zealand's resistance on the final day, denying India the five wickets needed to force a result.

The second and final Test between India and New Zealand is scheduled to begin at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 27.

Former seamer Venkatesh Prasad on Monday questioned India's team selection and tactical approach after their failure to secure a win in the opening Test against New Zealand, warning that the result could hurt India's bid to reach the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Prasad's criticism centered on India's inability to take 20 wickets, an issue he said had also cost the team in its second Test against Sri Lanka earlier this year. He took to 'X' to express his disappointment, describing India's approach as overly cautious and questioning the choices made by the team management.

Prasad's Concerns Over WTC Qualification

"Disappointed with India not being able to win the second Test match in Sri Lanka and again today. According to me it is an inappropriate and very defensive strategy and has possibly cost India a chance of qualifying for the WTC finals again. Not because of talent but because of inappropriate team selection to pick 20 wickets," he wrote.

India's inability to dismiss New Zealand on the final day proved decisive.

Having declared their first innings at 720/9, the visitors had put themselves in a strong position after reducing the hosts to 119/2 before the final day's play.

However, New Zealand's batters held firm, finishing on 239/5 after 120 overs. Gill eventually called off the contest by shaking hands with the opposition with less than an hour left.

Team Selection Under Scrutiny

India's decision to field four specialist pacers, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj, while leaving out Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj, also came under scrutiny.

Daryl Mitchell led New Zealand's resistance with an unbeaten 49 off 186 balls, while Glenn Phillips stayed not out on 26 from 126 deliveries. Their patient stand denied India the five wickets needed to force a result.

The hosts had earlier recovered from a precarious 70/5 in their first innings, with Henry Nicholls and Phillips adding 216 runs before New Zealand were bowled out for 368.

India and New Zealand will now shift their focus to the second and final Test, scheduled to begin at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 27.