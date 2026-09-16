Varun's Asian Games dream over, Nigam gets India call-up

Young leg-spin all-rounder Vipraj Nigam has been called up to India's Asian Games cricket squad, replacing the injured Varun Chakravarthy, who is sidelined with a side strain.

IMAGE: Vipraj Nigam (below) replaces injured Varun Chakravarthy in India’s Asian Games squad. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Vipraj Nigam replaces Varun Chakravarthy in India's Asian Games cricket squad.

Varun Chakravarthy is sidelined due to a side strain, impacting his return to the national side.

Nigam, a Delhi Capitals player, has IPL experience with 13 wickets in 19 matches.

The men's cricket competition at the Asian Games starts on September 24, with India entering at the quarterfinal stage.

Chakravarthy's injury is a setback, especially after his recent recovery from a hamstring issue.

Young leg-spin all-rounder Vipraj Nigam will replace Varun Chakravarthy in India's Asian Games squad after the senior spinner was ruled out of the continental event with a side strain. The Asian Games will begin on September 19 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Nigam's Inclusion And Chakravarthy's Injury

"Varun is out for an indefinite period of time. Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav were the two available options from the long list. Kuldeep will play the West Indies ODIs later this month," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Chakravarthy, who was forced out of the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan after suffering the injury in the opening game, is expected to remain sidelined for some time.

The 22-year-old Nigam, who represents Delhi Capitals in the IPL, has so far played 19 matches in the league, taking 13 wickets. The 21-year-old has also shown his big-hitting ability, scoring at a strike rate of around 176 in his IPL career.

The men's cricket competition of the Asian Games will begin on September 24. India will open in the quarterfinal stage.

Chakravarthy's withdrawal is a setback to India as the 35-year-old had returned to the national side after recovering from a hamstring injury before the Afghanistan series.

He reported discomfort following the first T20I and was sent back to the BCCI Centre of Excellence for further assessment.