Varun Chakaravarthy ruled out of Afghanistan T20 series, doubtful for Asian Games

India's spinner Varun Chakaravarthy faces an uncertain future for the Asian Games after being ruled out of the Afghanistan T20 series due to a fresh injury, raising questions about player fitness management.

IMAGE: The fresh injury makes Varun Chakaravarthy highly doubtful for the upcoming Asian Games, starting September 19. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy is ruled out of the T20 series against Afghanistan due to a new injury.

This setback follows his recent recovery from a hamstring injury sustained in July during the England tour.

Concerns are growing over the injury management protocols at the Centre of Excellence due to frequent player injuries.

Chakaravarthy had performed well in the series opener, taking a wicket and conceding only 16 runs.

India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy was on Monday ruled out of the ongoing T20 series against Afghanistan due to a side strain, making him doubtful for the upcoming Asian Games.

Chakaravarthy had recently recovered from a hamstring injury that he suffered on the tour of England in July. He picked up a wicket in the series opener against Afghanistan that India won comfortably, conceding just 16 runs in his four overs.

"It is a fresh injury. MRI has revealed that it is a side strain. He is out of the series and looks unlikely for Asian Games," said a BCCI source.

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Concerns Over Player Injury Management

The injury management at the Centre of Excellence has come under scanner of late with players getting injured frequently. Chakaravarthy is another example of that trend.

The fresh injury makes Chakaravarthy highly doubtful for the Asian Games beginning on September 19. India will also play a historic T20 against Japan on September 22 before beginning their Asian Games in Nisshin, Japan, on September 28.

Ahead of the series, India pacer Harshit Rana did not recover in time for the Afghanistan series and Asian Games despite being in the original squad subject to fitness. Yash Thakur was named his replacement.

Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounders Nitish Reddy and Washington Sundar have also recently recovered from injuries.

The second and third T20 against Afghanistan will be played in New Delhi on Tuesday and Thursday.