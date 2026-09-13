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First in Indian Cricket! Vande Mataram Before National Anthem

By REDIFF CRICKET Updated: September 13, 2026 20:10 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A historic moment unfolded at the India vs Afghanistan T20I as Vande Mataram was played before the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, marking a significant first in Indian men's cricket and drawing considerable public attention.

Team India

IMAGE: Players walk out onto the sidelines for the national anthem. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Vande Mataram was played before the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, at the India vs Afghanistan T20I.
  • This marked the first instance of Vande Mataram preceding the national anthem at an Indian men's cricket match.
  • The change in the pre-match ceremony garnered significant attention and reactions from fans on social media.

There was a change to the pre-match ceremony as Vande Mataram was played before the first T20I between India and Afghanistan.

The national song was followed by India's national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, and then Afghanistan's anthem, Da watan Afghanistan day.

 

Fans React To Pre-Match Ceremony Change

The change caught the attention of fans at the stadium and those watching the match on television, with many taking to social media to react.

‘Hearing Vande Mataram in a cricket stadium for the first time -- pure goosebumps!’ one fan posted.

Another wondered about the change, asking why Vande Mataram was being played before the national anthem.

Vande Mataram was written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in Bengali in the 1870s and was published in his 1882 novel Anandamath.

Team India players

Team India players

Team India players

Team India players

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