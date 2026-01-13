Suryavanshi fails as India lose to England in U-19 WC warm-up

Photograph: BCCI/X

Thomas Rew smashed an unbeaten half-century as England outclassed India by 20 runs in the rain hit Under-19 World Cup warm-up fixture via the Duckworth-Lewis method in Bulawayo on Monday.



After India had posted 295/8 in their 50 overs, England were ahead on the Duckworth-Lewis calculations, having raced to 196/3 in 34.3 overs when rain prevented any further play.



Electing to bat, India lost star batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi for 1 in the third over caught by Thomas Rew off the bowling of Sebastian Morgan. Captain Ayush Mhatre stroked 49 from 40 balls but India kept losing wickets at the other end.



Wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu brought India back on track, smashing 82 from 99 balls as he added 97 from 120 balls for the fifth wicket with R S Ambrish, who made 48. Kundu then provided the late flourish as he put on a quickfire stand of 57 from 44 balls for the seventh wicket with Kanishk Chouhan (34 from 30 balls).



In reply, pacer Henil Patel struck early for India with the wicket of Ben Dawkins for 8

in the second over. But Ben Mayes (34) and Joseph Moores (40) brought their team back with a 77-run stand for the second wicket from 75 balls.Thomas Rew slammed 71 not out from 61 balls as his unbroken stand of 92 from 98 balls with Caleb Falconer (29) put England in control before rain stopped play.England, who were cruising on 196 in 34.3 overs comfortably surpassed the DLS revised target of 177 and were declared the winners.

For India, Khilan Patel was the standout bowler with figures of 2/38, while Henil was the only other wicket taker in the innings.