Suryavanshi blasts 95-ball 171 in U-19 Asia Cup!

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed the second-highest score by an Indian in a Youth ODI. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed a blistering century to power India to massive 433/6 in their 50 overs against UAE in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 match at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Friday.



14-year-old Suryavanshi produced an exhibition of magnificent strokeplay, smashing 171 from just 95 balls, including 14 sixes and nine fours.



Put into bat, India suffered an early blow when skipper Ayush Mhatre was dismissed for four in the third over.



Suryavanshi, who has been in scintillating form, played with caution before shifting gears into destructive mode in the company of Aaron George, who made 69 from 73

balls.Suryavanshi showed no mercy to the UAE bowlers, as he raced to his half-century in just 30 deliveries.

This remarkable display of power-hitting saw Suryavanshi etch his name into the tournament's record books, breaking the record for the most sixes hit by a batter in a single innings of the Under-19 Asia Cup, previously held by Afghanistan's Darwish Rasooli (10 sixes in 2017).



He smashed his way to a memorable century from just 56 balls before going to complete 150 runs from 84 balls.



Suryavanshi looked on course for a double century before he was unfortunately run out for 171 in the 33rd over.



He now holds the record for the second-highest score by an Indian in a Youth ODI, falling just short of Ambati Rayudu's 177 not out against England U19 in 2002.