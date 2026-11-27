Chris Cairns has warned Vaibhav Sooryavanshi that his record-breaking 52-ball double century could invite enormous expectations from Indian fans, creating immense pressure to consistently deliver extraordinary performances.

IMAGE: With 845 List A runs, 1,412 Youth ODI runs and 295 T20I runs, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already established remarkable numbers across formats. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Chris Cairns has hailed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as a phenomenal and balanced talent but warned that India's expectations after his record-breaking double century could create immense pressure.

Sooryavanshi smashed a 52-ball 204, including 28 sixes, against UAE A, registering the fastest double century in List A cricket.

The 15-year-old reached his century in 28 balls and powered India A to a seven-wicket victory in just 14.2 overs to secure a Rising Stars Asia Cup semifinal berth.

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns has warned teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi that his record-shattering exploits could bring as much pressure as praise, with Indian fans likely to expect extraordinary performances every time he walks out to bat.

Sooryavanshi, 15, stunned the cricketing world with a 52-ball double century against UAE A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup, setting the record for the fastest List A double hundred.

Cairns, however, believes repeating such a remarkable feat will be an enormous challenge and the youngster must learn to handle the expectations that come with his growing reputation.

Speaking to ANI during the ongoing second Test between India and New Zealand at Christchurch's Hagley Oval, Cairns described Sooryavanshi as a "phenomenal talent" and a "very balanced" youngster. But he cautioned that the Indian public would expect more such extraordinary knocks, something even the most gifted batter cannot deliver consistently.

'He May Never Do That Again'

"I have seen Sooryavanshi play, and I think he is a phenomenal talent. Twenty-eight sixes in a 200. He is not going to do that every time. He may never do that again. And the difficulty that he is going to have is the expectation of the Indian public every time he goes out to bat. They expect that to happen, and that is not going to happen," Cairns said.

He added that living up to the expectations created by such a spectacular innings would make the teenager's journey particularly demanding.

"It is going to be a tough journey for Sooryavanshi, given that he has given everybody very high expectations. That is going to be really, really hard to live up to. He seems a very balanced young man, but he is not going to be able to do that every time," Cairns said, stressing that it would be interesting to see how the youngster copes with the pressure.

Sooryavanshi smashed 204 off just 52 balls, including 28 sixes and seven fours, as India A chased down UAE A's 250 in only 14.2 overs, winning by seven wickets and booking a semifinal berth. He had reached his hundred in just 28 deliveries, eclipsing Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk's previous List A record.

Sooryavanshi's Extraordinary Numbers

The Bihar youngster has already built an impressive record across formats. In 17 List A appearances, he has scored 845 runs at an average of 49.70 and a strike rate above 190, with two centuries and as many half-centuries.

His Youth ODI numbers are equally impressive. He has amassed 1,412 runs in 25 innings for India Under-19 at an average of 56.48 and a strike rate of 165.72, including four centuries and seven fifties. His highest score is 175, made in the Under-19 World Cup final against England this year.

In 10 T20Is for India, Sooryavanshi has scored 295 runs at an average of 29.50 and a strike rate above 185, with two half-centuries and a highest score of 81.