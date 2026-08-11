Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gears up for Duleep Trophy after Zimbabwe tour

Indian batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is rigorously preparing for the upcoming domestic season, including the Duleep Trophy, following a successful Zimbabwe tour, as he focuses on honing both his defensive and attacking batting skills.

IMAGE: East Zone batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bats in a nets session ahead of Duleep Trophy training. Photograph: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi/Instagram

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is actively training for the new domestic cricket season after a successful tour of Zimbabwe.

He shared a video of his net session on social media, showcasing his focus on both defensive and attacking batting techniques.

Sooryavanshi has been named vice-captain of the East Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy, which commences on August 23.

The East Zone squad, captained by Ishan Kishan, includes notable players like Mohammed Shami and Abhimanyu Easwaran.

Indian batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sweat it out in thenets after a successful recent tour of Zimbabwe, ahead of the new domestic season. Sooryavanshi posted a video of himself at practice on his social media handles and captioned the photo 'Preparation.'

He was seen playing the backfoot and front foot defence while leaving the ball, watching it go past his bat. He was also seen stroking some attacking shots during nets.

Duleep Trophy Preparations

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi training. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi/X

The Duleep Trophy will start from August 23 onwards with a clash between East Zone and North East Zone. Sooryavanshi's inclusion and vice-captaincy highlight his growing importance in the domestic circuit.

East Zone Squad Details

The East Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy includes Ishan Kishan (captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (vice-captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Gharami, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suraj Jaiswal, Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Shikhar Mohan, Subranshu Senapati, Abhijit Sarkar, Anukul Roy and Denish Das.