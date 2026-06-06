Sooryavanshi shatters Sachin's record: India call-up at just 15

Batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, just 15, has earned his maiden India call-up for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England, following a record-breaking IPL 2026 season and an impressive U19 World Cup performance.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi won the IPL 2026 Orange Cap, aggregating 776 runs at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 237.30. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi receives maiden India call-up for Ireland and England T20Is.

He was the leading run-scorer in IPL 2026 with 776 runs for Rajasthan Royals, hitting 72 sixes.

Sooryavanshi's fearless batting and U19 World Cup 'Player of the Tournament' award highlighted his rapid rise.

Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has made history as India’s youngest-ever international cricketer, going past Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record with his maiden call-up for the Ireland and England T20Is.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Rapid Rise In Cricket

The teenager rose to prominence after a sensational IPL 2026 season, where he finished as the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 776 runs in 16 matches at a striking rate of 237.30.

Opening for Rajasthan Royals, the Bihar-born left-hander impressed with fearless strokeplay throughout the tournament, smashing 72 sixes — the most by any player in a single T20 season — and quickly emerging as one of the standout performers of the year.

His breakthrough IPL campaign followed a strong U19 World Cup showing, where he was named Player of the Tournament, further highlighting his rapid rise through the ranks.

With selectors meeting in Mumbai to finalise squads for the Ireland and England series, Sooryavanshi’s inclusion marks a major milestone and the start of what could be a remarkable international journey.