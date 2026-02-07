Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Bhojpuri Dance Goes Viral

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: When Bhojpuri meets World Cup joy. Photograph and videos: Rajasthan Royals/Instagram

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi danced to Sorry-Sorry and Albele Tange Wale, turning the dressing room into a party scene after the win.

The 14 year old ditched Punjabi tracks for Bhojpuri beats, proudly celebrating his roots on the world stage.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi didn't just light up the Under-19 World Cup with his bat -- he lit up the dressing room too.

Minutes after India sealed a record sixth U19 World Cup title, the 14 year old swapped boundaries for beats, turning the celebrations into a full-blown party.

With his phone in hand, Vaibhav went live on Instagram, giving fans a peek into the team's raw, unfiltered joy.

Bhojpuri celebration mode on

In the middle of the fun, he walked up to Captain Ayush Mhatre and asked how it felt to lift the trophy. The skipper smiled and humbly replied, 'Jo bhi hai Vaibhav ki wajah se hai', crediting the young batter for the triumph -- a moment that perfectly summed up the bond in the squad.

Then came the part everyone loved.

'Punjabi gaana samajh nahi aa raha doston, ab Bhojpuri gaana bajega,' Vaibhav joked, before breaking into an infectious dance to Pawan Singh's hit track Sorry-Sorry. Teammates cheered, laughed and joined in as the dressing room turned into a full-blown party.

Royals amplify the vibe

Rajasthan Royals -- Vaibhav's IPL franchise -- later shared the celebrations too. One clip showed Vaibhav grooving to Albele Tange Wale with the caption, ' Jiya ho Bihar ke lala'.

Another video of him dancing with team-mates to Sorry-Sorry read, 'Ek Bihari, sab pe bhaari'.

The clip quickly went viral not just for the moves, but for what it represented. A young boy from Bihar, proudly celebrating his roots on the world stage.

From smashing bowlers to dancing his heart out, Vaibhav showed he's more than a cricket prodigy -- he's simply, unapologetically himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals)

'This web site may embed third-party content from YouTube/Instagram/social media for news and informational purposes under fair use provisions for reporting. All rights remain with the original creators. We do not host or own such content. Any concerns may be reported to us for review and removal in good faith.'