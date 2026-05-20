Sooryavanshi will break Gayle's sixes record and create history: Kumble

Spin legend Anil Kumble believes teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will break Chris Gayle's IPL record for most sixes in a single season.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, with 53 sixes in 13 matches in IPL 2026, is within touching distance of Chris Gayle's all-time record. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

Key Points Anil Kumble believes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi can break Chris Gayle's IPL record for most sixes in a season.

Sooryavanshi has already hit 53 sixes this IPL season and is only six short of Gayle's record.

Kumble praised Sooryavanshi's ability to hit sixes over cover and his mature mindset.

Former India captain Anil Kumble believes teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has the ability to break Chris Gayle's record for most sixes in a single IPL season, with his range and temperament setting him apart from other batters.

Sooryavanshi continued his remarkable run in IPL 2026 with another stunning display of power-hitting as Rajasthan Royals kept their playoff hopes alive with a seven-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old opener has already smashed 53 sixes this season, leaving him just six short of Gayle's long-standing record of 59 maximums in a single IPL edition.

Sooryavanshi's Potential To Surpass Gayle

"He has already hit 53 sixes this IPL season. Chris Gayle holds the record for most sixes in a season with 59. RR have one more league game and then the playoffs. If they win, he will get more chances. I can see Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaking Gayle's record and making history," Kumble told Star Sports.

"(A) very few batters can hit sixes over cover with such ease. But Sooryavanshi did it multiple times against Digvesh Rathi. I am glad people still have words to describe such talent. I am running out of my own vocabulary. This kid is very special."

Mature Mindset Key To Success

"What stands out even more is his mindset. Every time he speaks, he sounds mature beyond his years. That is crucial at this age, especially with all the attention and praise coming his way," the legendary spinner said.

Kumble said Sooryavanshi's grounded approach despite the growing hype around him indicates he is prepared for a long career.

"He understands that this is just the start. He said it himself after the match: 'This is the start of my journey. If my journey is long enough, I will create a few of these records,'" Kumble noted.

Jaiswal's Crucial Support

Kumble also credited the support from Yashasvi Jaiswal for helping Sooryavanshi settle into the chase.

"In a chase of 220, winning the powerplay is crucial. RR needed a flying start, but Sooryavanshi began a little cautiously. That is when Yashasvi Jaiswal stepped up. He took on the bowlers and scored 43 quick runs," Kumble said.

"Once Sooryavanshi got his eye in, the game changed. He started finding the gaps and clearing the boundaries with ease. It allowed Sooryavanshi to play himself in without worrying about the run rate and once he was set, he tore the bowling attack apart."