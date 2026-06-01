Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sweeps IPL 2026 awards after record-breaking season

Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi capped a historic IPL 2026 season by winning the Emerging Player, MVP, Orange Cap, Super Striker and Super Sixes awards after scoring 776 runs and smashing a record 72 sixes for Rajasthan Royals.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavnashi wins the IPL 2026 Orange Cap award. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi capped a phenomenal IPL 2026 season by sweeping the major individual honours, including the Most Valuable Player and Emerging Player of the Season awards, after a record-shattering campaign for Rajasthan Royals.

Key Points Rajasthan Royals prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was named Emerging Player of the Season and Most Valuable Player at the IPL 2026 awards.

The 15-year-old also won the Orange Cap, Super Striker of the Season, and Super Sixes of the Season awards.

Vaibhav finished as the tournament's leading run-scorer with 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.30.

The Bihar youngster became the youngest-ever Orange Cap winner in IPL history at just 15 years and 65 days.

The 15-year-old batting prodigy from Bihar was the standout performer of the tournament, finishing as the leading run-scorer with 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.30. He also claimed the Orange Cap, Super Striker of the Season and Super Sixes of the Season awards, underlining his dominance across the two-month competition.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavansji bags the IPL 2026 Super Sixes Award. Photograph: BCCI

Sooryavanshi's fearless approach transformed Rajasthan Royals' batting line-up and made him one of the biggest attractions of the season. His tally of 72 sixes set a new IPL record, while his remarkable consistency saw him rewrite several milestones that had stood for years.

At 15 years and 65 days, Sooryavanshi became the youngest player ever to win the Orange Cap, eclipsing the previous mark held by Sai Sudharsan, who achieved the feat at 23 years and 231 days in 2025. Before that, Shubman Gill held the distinction after topping the run charts in 2023 at the age of 23 years and 263 days.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was also named Emerging Player of the Season. Photograph: X

The teenager also came agonisingly close to registering multiple centuries. Apart from his hundred against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he was dismissed in the nineties on three occasions -- 93 against Lucknow Super Giants, 97 in the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad and 96 in Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans.

His run-scoring spree also saw him become the fastest batter in IPL history to reach 1,000 runs in terms of balls faced. Sooryavanshi needed just 440 deliveries to get there, surpassing the previous record held by West Indies power-hitter Andre Russell. In terms of innings, he reached the milestone in 23 knocks, second only to Shaun Marsh's 21 innings.

Despite the avalanche of records and accolades, Sooryavanshi remained grounded while collecting the MVP award.

"It feels good, but I feel a bit under pressure having to give the interview," he said with a smile.

While Sooryavanshi dominated the individual awards, the IPL trophy went to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who secured their second title with a five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in the final.