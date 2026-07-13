Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Steals Spotlight At Wimbledon

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his Wimbledon debut, attending the men's singles final alongside Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, soaking in the atmosphere of one's of the world's biggest sporting stages.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at Wimbledon. Photograph: Wimbledon/X

Key Points Fifteen-year-old Indian cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi attended his first Wimbledon men's singles final, accompanied by Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson.

Sooryavanshi expressed his excitement about observing live how players perform in a major final and shared his long-standing interest in tennis, particularly following Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

He named Jannik Sinner as his favourite among the new generation of tennis stars and backed him to win the Wimbledon final.

Sooryavanshi's attendance continued a strong Indian cricket presence at Wimbledon, following Sachin Tendulkar and Shubman Gill's earlier visits.

He light-heartedly chose Abhishek Sharma as his ideal tennis doubles partner, citing their cricket opening partnership.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi enjoyed a memorable sporting experience on Sunday, July 12, 2026, as the young cricket star attended the Wimbledon men's singles final at Centre Court, sharing the occasion with Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson.

The 15 year old, who has enjoyed a breakthrough year in cricket, experienced the iconic tournament for the first time and spoke about taking in the atmosphere of one of the biggest stages in world sport.

A Dream Come True for the Young Cricketer

'I'm here to watch the final match and see what the experience is like, watching live and observing how players perform in the finals. It should be a great experience,' Vaibhav told JioStar.

Vaibhav revealed that he has followed tennis for several years and grew up watching some of the sport's biggest names, especially Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

'I used to watch Nadal and Djokovic a lot. I really like Djokovic, but those were the two players I followed the most,' he said.

When asked about the new generation of tennis stars, Vaibhav picked world No. 1 Jannik Sinner as his favourite and backed him ahead of the Wimbledon final.

'I've really liked Sinner, the way he has dominated throughout the tournament. Hopefully, he wins today,' he said.

Indian Cricket's Presence at Wimbledon

The young cricketer also shared a fun detail about his stylish look for the occasion, crediting Abhishek Sharma for helping him get ready. 'I didn't really plan anything specific. I just put on what I could find quickly. Abhishek helped arrange it, and here I am,' he said.

Vaibhav's Wimbledon visit added to the strong Indian cricket presence at this year's Championships.

Earlier in the week, batting great Sachin Tendulkar and India's ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill attended the men's singles semi-finals from the famous Royal Box, with Tendulkar returning to one of his favourite sporting events and Gill enjoying his first Wimbledon experience.

The final day saw the spotlight move to the next generation, with Vaibhav joining cricket legend Yuvraj Singh along with current T20I players Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson.

Their appearance came the day after India's five-match T20I series against England, where the visitors suffered a 0-4 defeat.

The teenager also shared a light-hearted answer when asked which cricketer he would choose as his tennis doubles partner.

'I've already mentioned Abhishek bhaiya. Since he is my opening partner, I would choose him here as well,' he said.