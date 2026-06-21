Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes fastest List A fifty in 11 balls vs Sri Lanka A

Opening the innings, the left-hander launched a breathtaking assault on the Sri Lankan attack, racing to the fastest half-century in List A cricket.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit 10 boundaries and eight sixes in his record-breaking 94 off 29 balls against Sri Lanka A in the tri-nation ODI series final in Dambulla on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a 11-ball 50, the fastest half-century in List A Cricket.

The 15-year-old eclipsed Sri Lankan Thisara Perera's 13-ball fifty recorded in 2021.

Sooryavanshi had been involved in an on-field altercation with Sri Lanka A players last Monday.

Just days after an on-field confrontation with Sri Lanka A players in Dambulla, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a sensational 11-ball 50 to break the record for the fastest half-century in the history of List A cricket.

The left-hander hammered his way to a blistering 94 off 29 balls, including 10 fours and eight sixes, in the Tri-Nation final against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla on Sunday.

The previous record for the fastest half-century in 50-overs cricket belonged to Thisara Perera, who had slammed a 13-ball fifty for the Sri Lankan Army in 2021.

The record for the fastest fifty in international cricket is jointly held by South Africa's AB de Villiers and West Indies' Matthew Forde, who both got there off 16 balls.

Courtesy of Sooryavanshi's remarkable knock, India A piled up a huge 377/9 in their 50 overs.

Sooryavanshi's Perfect Reply With The Bat

Just six days after tempers flared in Dambulla, Sooryavanshi let his bat do the talking.

The 15-year-old prodigy produced a stunning display of power-hitting, hammering 94 off just 29 balls against Sri Lanka A in what appeared to be the perfect response to the controversy that followed India's defeat to the Islanders earlier this week.

Sooryavanshi had been at the centre of an on-field altercation after India A's Super Over loss to Sri Lanka A on June 15. Emotions boiled over at the end of the match, with cameras capturing the youngster running towards Sri Lankan players and shoving Vishen Halambage.

Reports suggested the tension had been building throughout the series. Halambage was allegedly involved in repeated verbal exchanges with Sooryavanshi and was heard taunting him during India's innings, saying, "Match over... now you go home."

The confrontation escalated after the game when Halambage reportedly approached both Sooryavanshi and Suryansh Shedge. Sri Lanka A wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella stepped in to separate the players and prevent the situation from worsening.

• Drop Sooryavanshi!: Manjrekar

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI/X

On Sunday, Sooryavanshi delivered his answer.

Opening the innings, the left-hander launched a breathtaking assault on the Sri Lankan attack, racing to a half-century in just 11 deliveries.

His first 11 balls read like a video game scorecard: 4, 4, 4, 6, 6, 0, 6, 4, 4, 6, 6.

Sooryavanshi Falls Short of Hundred

India A stormed to 88 without loss in the first five overs as Sooryavanshi tore into the bowlers from the outset. By the time his innings ended, he had smashed 10 fours and eight sixes in a remarkable knock that lasted only 29 deliveries.

The teenager looked destined for a record-breaking century before Sri Lanka A captain Sahan Arachchige finally ended the carnage in the ninth over. Tossing one up, the spinner induced a miscued lofted drive that was safely caught in the field.

Sooryavanshi fell agonisingly short of a hundred, but his 94-run blitz had already left an enormous mark on the final.