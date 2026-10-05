Shreyas Iyer on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: 'His time will come'

Despite limited opportunities, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has received strong backing from skipper Shreyas Iyer.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was part of the Playing XI in the three matches at the just-concluded Asian Games 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 15, has been part of the senior India squad since June but has had limited playing opportunities.

He impressed with a quickfire 38 in the Asian Games semi-final against Sri Lanka but was dismissed early in the gold medal match.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer describes Sooryavanshi as a 'silent guy' off the field but 'very destructive' on it.

Iyer believes Sooryavanshi's time to dominate Indian cricket will come, despite currently competing with World Cup-winning openers.

A selection dilemma exists between Sooryavanshi and Sanju Samson for the upcoming West Indies series opener.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been part of the senior India squad since the UK tour in June, but opportunities in the Playing XI have been few and far between.

At the just-concluded Asian Games, Head Coach VVS Laxman played Sooryavanshi alongside the experienced Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma. While the 15-year-old youngster impressed in the semi-final against Sri Lanka, scoring a quickfire 38, he was dismissed early on in the gold medal match against Pakistan.

Upcoming West Indies Series and Selection Dilemma

Now the Asiad gold medal-winning team will face West Indies in the series opener on Tuesday and Sooryavanshi could give a selection dilemma.

Sooryavanshi, who became the youngest-ever debutant for India with a game in the 2nd T20I against England, hadn't featured in a single tie in the three-match series against Afghanistan, which India won 3-0.

And now before the West Indies series opener, there is a toss-up between Sooryavanshi and Samson. But the management is likely to go with the tested duo of Samson and Abhishek at the top of the order.

Shreyas Iyer's Confidence in Sooryavanshi

Ahead of the first T20I, skipper Shreyas Iyer revealed that Sooryavanshi is the opposite of his aggressive self on the field, with a calm demeanour in the dressing room.

'I keep interacting with Vaibhav in terms of what he does outside the field, because everyone talks to him about cricket, and we know how talented and gifted as an individual he is. So, just to talk about his lifestyle outside, that interaction, knowing about his family, what he does, what not, that excites him more because he’s more of himself when he talks about it,' Shreyas said on Follow The Blues.

'And a very silent guy, but on the field, is very destructive. So, that’s like an irony when you look at him. He’s a very charming, sweet guy to interact with and good to have him around the dressing room,' he added.

Sooryavanshi has not been getting consistent opportunities, but captain Shreyas said the teen's time will come.

'And I know that his time will come, because we have been playing with World Cup-winning openers right now, and they deserve the time out there, and he’s still in the 15. So definitely, when his time comes, he is going to dominate Indian cricket,' Shreyas added.