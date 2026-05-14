Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earns India A Call-Up For Sri Lanka Tri-Series

Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been named to the India A squad for the tri-nation series in Sri Lanka, signalling a potential pathway to the senior national team.

IMAGE: It is understood that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been included as selectors wanted to give him a chance to check him out ahead of India's tour of UK in June. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been selected for the India A squad for the upcoming tri-nation series in Sri Lanka.

The tri-nation 50-over series will feature India A, Sri Lanka A, and Afghanistan A, with matches held in Dambulla.

The selectors will assess Sooryavanshi's performance with the India A squad before considering him for the senior team's tour of the United Kingdom.

The India A squad includes several players with IPL experience, such as Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, and Ayush Badoni.

Teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was on Thursday named in the 15-member India A squad for the tri-nation 50-over series in Sri Lanka, starting on June 9.

Apart from the hosts, the other team in the tournament is Afghanistan A. The matches will be played in Dambulla. India A will also play two multi-day (4-day) 'Tests' in Galle but the squad for that will be announced later.

Sooryavanshi's Opportunity

It is understood that Sooryavanshi has been included as selectors wanted to give him a chance to check him out with the Pathways squad (India A) before he is picked for the senior team for the upcoming tour of the United Kingdom (Ireland and England) starting on June 26. The tri-nation series ends on June 21.

Squad Composition and IPL Experience

A look at the 15-member squad indicates that average age of the team is around 23 years. Only the pace bowlers Arshad Khan, Yudhvir Singh and Yash Thakur are the ones who are above 25 years of age. None of the players in the squad are above 30 and all have been performers in Vijay Hazare Trophy (National One Day Championship) apart from being contracted with IPL squad.

Apart from Tilak and vice-captain Riyan Parag, who are the mainstays for MI and Rajasthan Royals respectively, Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals), Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Suryansh Shedge (both PBKS), Harsh Dubey (SRH), Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan (both GT), Badoni (LSG) have been first team regulars at various points during this edition of IPL.

In the squad, Anshul Kamboj (Test), Riyan Parag and Tilak Varma (T20Is and ODIs) have already played for the senior team while Ayush Badoni was picked in the Indian squad earlier this year although he didn't get a game.

Leadership and Spin Options

Tilak has earlier led India A squad, while Arya had scored a hundred against Australia A last year.

The spinners include Dubey, Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, while Prabhsimran and Kumar Kushagra are the two wicketkeepers.

Tri-Series Schedule

India A will play Sri Lanka A (June 9 and 15) and Afghanistan A (June 11 and 17) twice and the top two teams will meet in the final slated on June 21.

India A squad for the tri-series: Tilak Varma (Captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (Vice-captain), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (w/k), Kumar Kushagra (w/k), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan.