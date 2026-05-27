Vaibhav Sooryavanshi rewrites IPL history, eclipses Chris Gayle's sixes record

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi broke Chris Gayle’s record for most sixes in a single IPL season, continuing his remarkable campaign with over 600 runs for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi of Rajasthan Royals hits a six during the IPL 2026 Eliminator match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Mullanpur on Wednesday. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

● SCORECARD Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi surpassed Chris Gayle’s record for most sixes in a single IPL season during the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The 15-year-old has scored more than 600 runs this season, becoming the youngest batter to achieve the feat in IPL history.

Sooryavanshi has revealed his ambition to score the first double century in T20 cricket and break more batting records.

At just 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to rewrite IPL history, with the Rajasthan Royals sensation now breaking one of the league’s most iconic batting records held by Chris Gayle.

The young left-hander went past Gayle’s record of 59 sixes in a single IPL season, which the West Indies legend had set in 2012.

Sooryavanshi achieved the feat during the IPL 2026 Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mullanpur on Wednesday.

Before the match, Sooryavanshi needed seven more sixes to surpass Gayle and he did it in style by hoisting Sakib Hussain over deep extra cover.

Before being caught by Smaran Ravichandran off Praful Hinge's bowling on the final delivery of the 8th over, he had smashed a whirlwind 97 off 27 balls laced with five boundaries and half-a-dozen sixes.

Most sixes in an IPL edition

• 65: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2026)

• 59: Chris Gayle (2012)

• 52: Andre Russell (2019)

• 51: Chris Gayle (2013)

• 45: Jos Buttler (2022)

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Sooryavanshi crosses 600 runs in remarkable season

Sooryavanshi also became the youngest batter to score 600 runs in an IPL season, surpassing the previous record held by Rishabh Pant, who achieved the milestone for Delhi Daredevils in 2018.

The teenager has been unstoppable throughout the season, attacking some of the world’s best bowlers with fearless strokeplay. He has so far smashed one century and four half-centuries.

More than half of Sooryavanshi’s runs this season have come through sixes.

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Teenager targets T20 double century milestone

The Rajasthan Royals batter has also made his ambitions clear for the future. Speaking on former England batter Kevin Pietersen’s YouTube show “The Switch”, Sooryavanshi said he is aiming to become the first player to score a double century in T20 cricket.

He added that he is not focused on celebrating half-centuries and instead wants to chase bigger milestones in the format.

Gayle still holds the record for the highest individual score in T20 cricket with his unbeaten 175 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors India in IPL 2013. The explosive knock also included the fastest century in IPL history, reached in just 30 balls.