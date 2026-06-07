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Home  » Cricket » BCCI to cover expenses of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's parents' trip to UK

BCCI to cover expenses of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's parents' trip to UK

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
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June 07, 2026 23:08 IST

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Young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, recently included in India's T20I squad for the Ireland and England tours, will have his parents' expenses covered by the BCCI, highlighting the board's support for emerging talent.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s selection to India's T20 side came on the back of a sensational IPL 2026 season, where he won the Orange Cap with 776 runs in 16 matches for Rajasthan Royals. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been selected for India's T20I squad for tours of Ireland and England.
  • The BCCI will fund the travel and accommodation for Sooryavanshi's parents to accompany him on the UK leg of the tour.
  • Sooryavanshi impressed in the recent IPL season with Rajasthan Royals and is also part of India's Asian Games squad.
  • India's tour includes two T20Is in Ireland (June 26, 28) followed by five T20Is and three ODIs in England.

The parents of batting wonder Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are set to accompany him during the national team's tour of Ireland and England, and the BCCI is set to bear their expenses in the UK.

The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi was on Saturday included in India's T20I squad after an impressive run in the recent edition of the IPL for Rajasthan Royals.

 

"The board will look after the expenses as we believe it is crucial for the young boy to have his family around him," a BCCI official said.

      • Manav Suthar, India's Next Big Spin Weapon?

India to play white-ball series in Ireland and England 

India will tour Ireland for two T20Is to be played on June 26 and 28 in Belfast, before travelling to England for five T20Is and three one-day internationals.

The young left-hander is also a part of India's squad for the upcoming Asian Games in Japan.

Sooryavanshi is currently with the India A side which is set to compete in a one-day tri-series in Sri Lanka, with Afghanistan being the third side.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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