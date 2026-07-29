Vaibhav Sooryavanshi named Ishan Kishan's deputy in East Zone squad for Duleep Trophy

Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was named East Zone vice-captain for the Duleep Trophy, marking another milestone in the Bihar prodigy's rapid cricketing rise.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his international debut during India's recent white-ball tour to Ireland and England. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been named East Zone vice-captain under Ishan Kishan for the upcoming Duleep Trophy.

Sooryavanshi, the only Bihar player in the squad, has earned the selectors' confidence as they groom him for an all-format future.

The East Zone squad also features experienced names including Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed and Abhimanyu Easwaran.

The tournament begins on August 23 in Bengaluru.

Teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been appointed vice-captain in the Ishan Kishan-led East Zone squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy starting next month.

While the squad was predictably dominated by players from Bengal and Jharkhand, the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi's elevation as the vice-captain on his debut red-ball zonal tournament is an indication that he is being groomed as an all-format player.

Sooryavanshi is the only player from Bihar in the squad.

Star-Studded Squad Blends Youth with Experience

Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami, internationals Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, former India A skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran are all part of the zonal squad.

The meeting was held at the Eden Gardens and the zonal selectors also met CAB president Sourav Ganguly.

Apart from skipper Kishan, Jharkhand has India A players Kumar Kushagra and Anukul Roy.

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Selectors Back Sooryavanshi's Rise

Bihar Cricket Association president Harsh Vardhan said: "At such a young age, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becoming the vice-captain of the East Zone team is a matter of immense pride for Bihar cricket.

"Through his outstanding performances and mature approach to the game, he has earned the trust of the selectors."

The tournament is slated from August 23 to September 6 at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

East Zone Squad:

Ishan Kishan (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Vice-Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Shikjar Mohan, Anukul Roy, Virat Singh, Subhransu Senapati, Denish Das, Abhijit Sarkar.

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