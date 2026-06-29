Sooryavanshi must start from the first match against England: Gavaskar

'On July 1, if you want to shock England from the very first game, then you have to play Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.'

IMAGE: India will have to accommodate the 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in their playing XI even if they have to rejig their batting order, claimed Gavaskar. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Sunil Gavaskar said it is now non-negotiable to give the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi to give his India debut in England.

Gavaskar said after India's horror showing in Ireland, it is now non-negotiable to give the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi to give his India debut in England.

The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan struggled with the bat in Ireland.

Sunil Gavaskar has strongly backed young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to be included in playing XI from the first game in the upcoming five-match T20I series against England, starting on Wednesday.



Following India's disastrous showing in Ireland where they suffered a 0-2 series whitewash, the batting great said it is now non-negotiable to give the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi to give his India debut in England.



New captain Shreyas Iyer had a series to forget not only as the skipper but also as the batter as he managed just 13 runs in the two games -- the same tally as Ishan Kishan.



Opener Sanju Samson also flopped in both games, while all-rounders Shivam Dube, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar also failed to make a mark with the bat.



Gavaskar slammed India's team management for not including the in-form Sooryavanshi, stating that the series in Ireland was the perfect opportunity to try out the batting prodigy.



"I have been saying this from the last one month that considering his form Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should have played both matches in Ireland. In one game, he could have opened with Abhishek Sharma and in the next you could have dropped Abhishek or moved him down the order and get Samson to open the order.



"There is no guarantee that India would have won had Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, maybe he would have also got out for 10-15 runs. But if you had to try young players then the series in Ireland was the best opportunity to try them out," the legendary opener told Aaj Tak.



Gavaskar says with India's batting line-up looking shaky following the Ireland debacle, it is now a must to bring in the explosive Sooryavanshi to put pressure on the England bowlers.



"No excuses now, India will have play Sooryavanshi from the first match in England," he asserted.



India will have to accommodate Sooryavanshi even if they have to rejig their batting order, claimed Gavaskar.

"It is clear now that India will have to drop their out-of-form batters and bring in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. You can either open with him or bat him at No 3 but Vaibhav Sooryavanshi must start from the first match against England."



'If you see Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have done well as openers in the last year and half, so it will be unfair to drop them after just two matches. So to accommodate Sooryavanshi, you will have to drop one batter from the middle order, someone who has not scored runs. Sooryavanshi can bat at No 3, Ishan Kishan at 4 and Shreyas Iyer at 5.



"On July 1, if you want to shock England from the very first game, then you have to play Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. There is a possibility that he might fall early, but if he clicks then he take the game away and put England under pressure."