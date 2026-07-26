Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses ton, gives India big total

15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's exceptional 81-run innings anchored India's competitive total of 192 against Zimbabwe in the decisive third T20I, showcasing remarkable adaptability and partnership building on a challenging pitch.

IMAGE: Vibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his fifty. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a remarkable 81 runs off 48 balls, leading India to a competitive total of 192 for five against Zimbabwe.

The 15-year-old adapted his batting to a tricky Harare Sports Club pitch, showcasing both restraint and powerful hitting, including a 102-metre six.

Sooryavanshi formed crucial partnerships, including a 75-run stand with Ishan Kishan and a 50-run stand with Shreyas Iyer.

India's innings concluded with a strong finish, including a cameo from Rinku Singh, setting a challenging target for the home side on a bowler-friendly track.

Opening partner Abhishek Sharma continued his poor form, getting out for a low score for the sixth consecutive innings.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's remarkably adaptive 81 headlined India's competitive 192 for five against Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I.

Opting to bat first, India encountered a slightly tacky pitch at the Harare Sports Club, and Sooryavanshi showcased another side of his batting during his 48-ball innings.

The 15-year-old started in a relatively subdued fashion - first 10 balls produced a mere 11 runs, the next 10 saw the arrival of 15 runs, and eventually his second T20I fifty came in 31 balls. There were a few stunning shots as one would expect in a Sooryavanshi innings.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan and Vibhav Sooryavanshi during their 75-run partnership for the second wicket. Photograph: BCCI

A straight punch for a four off Brad Evans' yorker and then a 102-metre six off off-spinner Sikandar Raza showed his age-defying power and skills.

IMAGE: Blessing Muzarabani celebrates the wicket of Abhishek Sharma. Photograph: Zimbabwe Cricket/X

There was a moment of innovation too when he reverse swept spinner Wesley Madhevere for a boundary. But overall, it was an innings of restraint on the day from the Bihar boy.

Sooryavanshi's Mature Partnership Building

IMAGE: Vibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

But on the other hand, his opening partner Abhishek Sharma got out for his sixth below par score in succession, edging pacer Blessing Muzarabani to stumper Tadi Marumani. Now, Abhishek's last six innings read: 10, 16, 3, 1, 8, 2, dating back to the third T20I at Nottingham against England last month.

But Sooryavanshi showed enough maturity to stitch a 75-run partnership with Ishan Kishan (29) for the second wicket and followed it up with a 50-run stand with Shreyas Iyer (27) for the next wicket. However, Sooryavanshi fell close to a well-deserved hundred with Evans taking a stunning catch at long-off off Madhevere.

India's Strong Finish and Pitch Challenge

Once Sooryavanshi and Shreyas departed, the middle order batters struggled to impart the desired momentum to the innings. It reflected in the 47 runs they scored off in the last five overs, and it required Rinku Singh's cameo (25, 14b) for India to move closer to 200. But the home side might find it challenging on a track that has something in it for the bowlers.