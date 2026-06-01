Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has God-gifted talent like Tendulkar, Kohli: Madan Lal

Cricket legend Madan Lal believes teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi possesses a 'God-gifted talent and mindset' comparable to Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, urging his early inclusion in the national team.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi won the IPL 2026 Orange Cap, aggregating 776 runs at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 237.30. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Madan Lal compares Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's talent and mindset to Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Sooryavanshi needs to prove himself in Test cricket to be considered among the greats.

Madan Lal believes Sooryavanshi is as good as current top T20I batters but needs to prove himself at that level.

Virat Kohli's commitment and passion for the game are praised, with Madan Lal questioning his T20 and Test retirement.

Madan Lal suggests Rishabh Pant's lack of concentration has led to his recent loss of form.

Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi possesses "god-gifted talent and mindset" like that of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Sunil Gavaskar, says 1983 World Cup-winner Madan Lal, who advocates bringing the 15-year-old to the national team fold as soon as possible.

Lal, however, said that Sooryavanshi has to establish himself in Test cricket as well if he is to be bracketed with legends like Tendulkar.

"He (Sooryavanshi) is extremely talented. Truly has a God-gifted talent and mindset like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar," Madan Lal said on Monday.

"These players come once in a century. But to become great like them, he has to establish himself in Test cricket as well. Playing against Ireland, India A, 3-day matches will groom him well into the core of Indian cricket," the former all rounder said.

Sooryavanshi's Impressive IPL Performance

Sooryavanshi was named the most valuable player in IPL 2026. He topped the batting chart with 776 runs from 16 innings at an average of 48.50 and a stunning strike rate of 237.30, hitting one century and five fifties to win the Orange Cap. He also surpassed West Indian Chris Gayle's previous IPL record of maximum number of sixes (59) in a season, smashing 72 maximums.

Lal said Sooryavanshi was as good as any of India's current top three batters in T20Is. He also said he feared "some talented players might just get dropped because of Sooryavanshi."

"Sooryavanshi is as good as Abhishek, Sanju and Ishan. But the latter are proven players, he has to prove himself at that level.

"No one can play or bat like Sooryavanshi. The kind of game he has shown to the world, it's unbelievable. Every coach would want him to play but one has to see the team's balance. He should not be sitting outside and his confidence will go. No question of saving him from anything," said Lal, also a former India coach.

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Grooming Sooryavanshi to the Next Level

On how to groom Sooryavanshi to the next level, Lal said, "Sooryavanshi is a top talent no doubt, but the bigger question is, how do you groom him into the next level. I would like to judge him only after seeing a longer version of the game.

"What is needed is upgradation and stepping up of the game. Once he is into the scheme of things, it should not be a worry where and in which position he is playing. It's all about combination. I am sure, he will fit in. Let him wait (in the dressing room) if need be. That's also a learning process," he noted.

Kohli's Commitment and Gill's Potential

Lal said batting stalwart Virat Kohli was indispensable in the ODI set-up and even wondered why he quit T20 and Test cricket.

"There should never be any question on Virat Kohli's ability, form and fitness in any format of the game. He did not sit out, or rest in any of the matches, got injured, that shows his hunger, commitment and passion for the game.

"Kohli is a rarity. I couldn't understand why did he leave T20 and Test cricket. I think, he should have played two more years. He made his name in Test cricket. He was very successful as a player and captain. I can't say whether he should come back from retirement to play Test cricket again. It depends on his fitness and mindset."

On whether Subhman Gill should be brought back into India's T20I side, Lal said, "Gill should be back in T20Is playing for India. Selectors must think about Gill for all formats. He is such a natural player. He can play any level any format any day.

"In T20I cricket one should be flexible in approach and batting order. But I would still prefer having a different captain in T20 format or less there is too much cricket and too much pressure."

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Views on Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant

Lal is also not in favour of dropping Suryakumar Yadav from the T20I team.

"Selectors should give SKY a longer rope. He has won a World Cup for India recently, how can one even think of dropping him? He is an extremely talented and proven match winner and a successful captain. No question of replacing him at all.

"You just can't take away from him what he has achieved over the years. This has happened in India in the past. But I think it's not happening any more. Talent is a talent and it cannot be ignored."

Lal also felt that wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who was dropped from the ODI team for the upcoming home series against Afghanistan, has a "lack of concentration" in his game, leading to his loss of form.

"Pant is an extremely talented player. He actually deserves to play all three formats. Depends on where he plays. It all boils down to his seriousness level and ability to concentrate. After the accident, his game has changed, there is a lack of concentration. It depends on his mindset. Pant is also a rare talent. I will tell him to be mentally tough and play to the best of his ability."

On senior batter Rohit Sharma's future, he said: "Rohit should always be considered (for ODIs). What a player he is. No one can bat like him. He is a touch player."

• Sooryavanshi, The Six Machine