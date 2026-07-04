Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits two sixes before early dismissal on T20I debut

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi batted in his inimitable style before being dismissed for 14 off 10 balls on his international debut in the Twenty20 International match against England on Saturday.

IMAGE: India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is stumped out by England's Jos Buttler off the bowling of Will Jacks during the 2nd T20I at Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain on Saturday. Photograph: Craig Brough/Action Images via Reuters

India batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made a promising start before being dismissed for 14 off 10 deliveries in the first Twenty20 International against England in Manchester, on Saturday.

Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to represent the country after receiving his maiden international cap ahead of Saturday's Twenty20 International, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record.

In his very first over of his international career, Sooryanshi faces Josh Tongue and he swings and misses off a short delivery angling in.

Sooryavanshi again looks to hook and misses next ball.

A wide delivery later, he gets off the mark with a single -- his first runs in international cricket -- off a thick inside edge past leg stump.

Sooryavanshi then smashes his first six of his T20I career as he faces his Rajasthan Royals' teammate Jofra Archer in the next over. Length ball next and Sooryavanshi gets down on one knee and lofts it over the keeper for a maximum.

A dot later, Sooryavanshi takes the next ball to mid-off for a single.

Sooryanshi hits two sixes in brief stay

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

He then gives Tongue the treatment off the first ball of the next over as the slower slot ball is clobbered over mid-wicket for a maximum.

He then takes a single off a leg bye.

While Abhishek Sharma took on spinner Will Jacks at the other end, Sooryavanshi finally got on strike after 8 deliveries.

He played a dot ball before attempting a charge down the ground, Jacks bowled flat outside off stump, Sooryavanshi misses the cut and was stumped by Buttler. Sooryavanshi's debut outing ended at 14 off 10 balls, including 2 humongous sixes.

The left-hander was presented his cap by teammate Tilak Varma before the start of the match, becoming India's 122nd men's T20 international and its youngest international cricketer at 15 years and 99 days.